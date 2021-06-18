checkAd

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with EVgo

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 13:30  |  29   |   |   

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) (“CLII”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its stockholders to vote in favor of the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with EVgo Services LLC (“EVgo”), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (“EVs”) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity.

Stockholders who owned common stock of CLII as of the close of business on May 19, 2021 (the “Record Date”), may vote their shares. Stockholders as of the Record Date continue to have the right to vote their shares, regardless of whether such stockholders subsequently sold their shares and do not own such shares as of the date they cast their vote.

The special meeting to approve the pending Business Combination (the “Special Meeting”) is scheduled to be held on June 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Special Meeting will be conducted completely virtually, and can be accessed via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/climatechangecrisisrealimpacti/2021.

Additional information on how stockholders of record may vote their shares can be found at https://www.climaterealimpactsolutions.com/cris1-vote.

Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. Accordingly, all CLII stockholders who held shares as of the Record Date who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so as soon as possible and by no later than 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 29, 2021. For the avoidance of doubt, CLII stockholders who owned shares as of the Record Date and subsequently sold all or a portion of their shares are STILL entitled to vote, and are encouraged to do so. CLII’s board of directors recommends you vote “FOR” the Business Combination with EVgo and “FOR” all of the related proposals described in the definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the “Proxy Statement”) filed by CLII with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 27, 2021.

These are the two easiest and fastest ways to vote – and they are both free:

  • Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote online, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted electronically over the Internet must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 28, 2021.
  • Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote via the automated telephone service, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted over the telephone must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 28, 2021.

Additionally, you can also vote by mail:

Seite 1 von 5
Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with EVgo Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) (“CLII”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its stockholders to vote in favor of the previously announced business combination (the “Business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
CAI International, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital ...
Electronic Arts Announces Madden NFL 22 With an Iconic Cover That Features Both Tom Brady and ...
Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb Enter Into Global Strategic Collaboration for Eisai’s MORAb-202 ...
Ford Acquires Electriphi to Provide Ford Pro Commercial Customers with Seamless Charging and Energy ...
Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
Nickelodeon Introduces The Patrick Star Show and Middlemost Post, Debuting Back to Back Friday, ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Ferrari Selects AWS as its Official Cloud Provider to Power Innovation on the Road and Track
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.06.21
Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation Gives Reminder to Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with EVgo
15.06.21
EVgo Expands Executive Leadership Team With Four New Hires
14.06.21
Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with EVgo
08.06.21
Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation and EVgo to Host Fireside Chat Today with IPO Edge to Discuss Business Combination
07.06.21
Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with EVgo
27.05.21
Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation and EVgo Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and the June 29, 2021 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination
25.05.21
EVgo Reservations Launches at Fast Charging Stations in 3 Markets
21.05.21
EVgo Higher Network Throughput Signals Economy Emerging from Pandemic