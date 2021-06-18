checkAd

Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for the Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. “We are proud to declare and pay our 32nd consecutive quarterly dividend. As we remain committed to our strategy of providing clean and safe strategically located health care facilities, we continue to seek opportunities to expand our portfolio of world class medical office real estate. We look forward to discussing our second quarter 2021 results in our earnings release and related conference call, scheduled for August 4, 2021,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The dividend will be payable on July 16, 2021, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on July 2, 2021.

Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

The Company announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on August 4, 2021, and will hold a conference call on this day at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a company update. The conference call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer John Thomas, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Theiler, Executive VP of Asset Management Mark Theine, and Chief Accounting and Administrative Officer John Lucey.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0784 from within the U.S. or (201) 689-8560 for international callers. Participants can reference the Physicians Realty Trust Second Quarter Earnings Call or passcode 13720528. The conference call also will be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.docreit.com. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning August 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET until September 4, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International); passcode: 13720528. A replay of the webcast also will be accessible on the Investor Relations website for one year following the event. Beginning August 4, 2021, the Company’s supplemental information package for the second quarter 2021 also will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website under the “Supplemental Information” tab.

