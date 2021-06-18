In Wake of Albertville Tragedy, National Compassion Fund and Mueller Water Products Establish Survivors’ Fund

ATLANTA, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Compassion Fund, a subsidiary of the National Center for Victims of Crime, announced the launch of the Albertville Survivors’ Fund with support from GoFundMe and Mueller Water Products. This fund will provide direct financial support to the families of Lee Dobbins and David Lee Horton who were killed, and Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd, who were severely injured during the shooting.

All proceeds will go to victims’ families and those who were physically injured at the June 15 shooting at the Mueller facility in Albertville, AL

All proceeds of the Fund go directly to the individuals involved and their families. Contributions made to this Fund are tax deductible. The National Compassion Fund will manage the distribution of the funds in partnership with GoFundMe, which will facilitate the collection of the donations.

“Lives were forever changed by this senseless act of violence, and we grieve along with the Albertville community,” said Jeff Dion, executive chairman of the National Compassion Fund. “In times of tragedy, one thing you can count on is the decency and generosity of so many who want to help – and it is an honor to be able to put that generous spirit into action for those who are grieving. I want to thank Mueller Water Products and GoFundMe for their collaboration.”

There are several ways to contribute to the Fund. Those interested in contributing by credit card can donate online to the Albertville Survivors’ Fund through GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/f/albertville-survivors-fund. Checks can be made payable to the National Compassion Fund – Albertville Survivors’ Fund and sent to:

National Compassion Fund

ATTN: Albertville Survivors’ Fund

1450 Duke Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

“The Mueller family is in mourning today, and there are difficult days still ahead. What is inspiring, however, is the unsolicited support and generosity we have received from the community and across the country,” said Scott Hall, President & CEO of Mueller Water Products. “The work of the National Compassion Fund is essential when tragedies like this occur, and we are proud to partner with them today. It is our hope these funds will provide some measure of comfort and support for our team members and families as they seek peace.”