checkAd

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Reminds Stockholders to Vote Shares In Advance of Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 13:35  |  27   |   |   

Annual Meeting Scheduled for June 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. EDT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion,” “we” or the “Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most, reminds stockholders to vote on the proposals listed in the Company’s proxy statement in advance of its upcoming annual meeting.

Stockholders of record on May 5, 2021 should have previously received proxy materials in connection with Diffusion’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. EDT (“Annual Meeting”). As set forth in the proxy materials, the Annual Meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting hosted via a live webcast. Stockholders will be able to listen, vote, and submit questions from any location with internet connectivity. Stockholders or their proxy holder will be able to attend the Annual Meeting online, vote, and submit questions by following the instructions provided in their Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials and proxy statement.

We believe the vote of each of our stockholders is important. Whether shares are held directly as a stockholder of record or beneficially in “street name” (through a broker, bank, or other nominee), stockholders may vote their shares without attending the Annual Meeting, by granting a proxy, or, for shares held in street name, by submitting voting instructions to your broker or nominee. Instructions for voting shares through each of the foregoing methods are included in the Company’s proxy materials and are summarized below.

The Board of Directors and management of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. appreciate the support and thanks its stockholders for their investment in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., ET, virtually via the internet at www.meetingcenter.io/204775050; the password for the meeting is DFFN2021.   To access the virtual meeting, stockholders must have the information printed in the proxy materials. To vote your shares, stockholders must go online or request a paper copy of the proxy materials to receive a proxy card. Further information can be found in the proxy materials filed with the SEC on April 30, 2021, which can be accessed via https://investors.diffusionpharma.com/sec-filings/sec-filings.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Reminds Stockholders to Vote Shares In Advance of Annual Meeting Annual Meeting Scheduled for June 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. EDTCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion,” “we” or the “Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Nevada Exploration Closes Oversubscribed $4.75M Financing
Novan Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ITS CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING PLATFORM, ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus