Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Reminds Stockholders to Vote Shares In Advance of Annual Meeting

Stockholders of record on May 5, 2021 should have previously received proxy materials in connection with Diffusion’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. EDT (“Annual Meeting”). As set forth in the proxy materials, the Annual Meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting hosted via a live webcast. Stockholders will be able to listen, vote, and submit questions from any location with internet connectivity. Stockholders or their proxy holder will be able to attend the Annual Meeting online, vote, and submit questions by following the instructions provided in their Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials and proxy statement.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion,” “we” or the “Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most, reminds stockholders to vote on the proposals listed in the Company’s proxy statement in advance of its upcoming annual meeting.

We believe the vote of each of our stockholders is important. Whether shares are held directly as a stockholder of record or beneficially in “street name” (through a broker, bank, or other nominee), stockholders may vote their shares without attending the Annual Meeting, by granting a proxy, or, for shares held in street name, by submitting voting instructions to your broker or nominee. Instructions for voting shares through each of the foregoing methods are included in the Company’s proxy materials and are summarized below.

2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., ET, virtually via the internet at www.meetingcenter.io/204775050; the password for the meeting is DFFN2021. To access the virtual meeting, stockholders must have the information printed in the proxy materials. To vote your shares, stockholders must go online or request a paper copy of the proxy materials to receive a proxy card. Further information can be found in the proxy materials filed with the SEC on April 30, 2021, which can be accessed via https://investors.diffusionpharma.com/sec-filings/sec-filings.