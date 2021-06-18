Orion Corporation Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS
18 JUNE 2021 at 14.40 EEST
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increased on 17 June 2021 above five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:
|
% of shares and voting rights
(total of point A)
|
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B)
|Total of both in % (points A + B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
4.96% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
0.05% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
5.02% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
141,134,278 shares
806,883,011 voting rights
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
Point A: Shares and voting rights:
|
Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009014377
|
7,012,905 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
4.96% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|POINT A SUBTOTAL
|
7,012,905 shares
