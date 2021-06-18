TILT Reaches Agreement with Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission

Agreement Resolves Commission Concerns Regarding Agreements Made by Previous Management, Clears Path for Retail Licensure

PHOENIX, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) ( CSE: TILT ) ( OTCQX: TLLTF ), a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry that includes inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced it has reached an agreement with the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (“CCC”) resolving concerns of the CCC and clearing the path for provisional licensure for the retail sale of adult-use and medical cannabis in Massachusetts.

