checkAd

Avidian Announces Upsize and Closing of Second and Final Tranche of $6.6M Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Autor: Accesswire
18.06.2021, 14:00  |  49   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce the upsize and closing of the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of the Company's oversubscribed non-brokered private placement first announced on April 26, 2021 (the "Offering"). The closing of the first tranche of the Offering was announced on June 14, 2021 and consisted of the sale of 26,897,774 hard dollar units and 6,576,364 common shares of the Company issued on a "flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) for gross proceeds of $5,218,411. Under the Offering, the Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $6,601,677.66.

Within the Second Tranche, the Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $1,383,266 through the sale of 2,530,000 hard dollar units (the "HD Units") at a price of $0.15 per HD Unit and 5,576,478 common shares of the Company issued on a "flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.18 per FT Share.

Each HD Unit issued pursuant to the Second Tranche consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common share at a price of $0.20 for thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company paid to eligible finders an aggregate of $20,069.36 in cash and 86,202 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.20 for a period of thirty-six (36) months following the date of issuance.

Within the Second Tranche, certain insiders of the Company have subscribed for an aggregate of 30,000 HD Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,500. Under the Offering, insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 2,749,635 HD Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $412,445.25. The participation by these insiders within the Offering will support the advancement of the Company's mining projects and be used for general working capital purposes. The issuance of the HD Units to the insiders are considered related party transactions within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that the participation by the insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

Seite 1 von 4
Avidian Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avidian Announces Upsize and Closing of Second and Final Tranche of $6.6M Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Exclusive Worldwide Rights to Commercialize Rapid, Saliva-Based ...
Cinedigm Names Supriyo Mookherjee Chief Operating Officer of Cinedigm India
Gladstone Commercial Announces $8.125 Million Industrial Acquisition in Baytown, TX
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $50 Million Public Offering of Common Stock ...
ENGLOBAL Selected to Join Russell Microcap(R) Index
Angle PLC Announces ctDNA and CTCs have differences in EGFR mutations
Winners Inc. Announces Contest and New Facebook Group for its Shareholder Ambassadors
LoudMouth News to Join ReelTime TVs Fall Lineup Expanding Beyond Radio While Broadening its ...
Titel
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Torchlight Announces Results from Special Meeting of Its Stockholders
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Gold Springs Resource Corp. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology
ReelTime Signs Media Sales Veteran LaVonne Henderson as National Media Broker Expanding Sales Force ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.06.21
Avidian Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
29.05.21
Avidian Extends Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement