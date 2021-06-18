Critical Elements Engages Goldspot Discoveries to Apply Ai Exploration Technologies at Its Lithium-Tantalum Projects Within the Nemiscau Belt in Quebec

GoldSpot will utilize machine learning solutions to uncover EV battery material at Critical Elements' Exploration ProjectsEngagement showcases GoldSpot's work with industry leaders across resources to identify new mineral exploration …

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) (" Critical Elements " or the " Company ") and GoldSpot Discoveries Corp . (TSXV:SPOT; OTCQX:SPOFF) ("GoldSpot"), a leading technology services company leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process, are pleased to announce that GoldSpot has been engaged by Critical Elements to apply it proprietary machine learning technology and geoscience expertise on Critical Elements' extensive property package located in James-Bay, Quebec.

GoldSpot works with leading exploration and mining clients across all commodities and deposit types to apply cutting edge Artificial Intelligence ("AI") algorithms to significantly increase the efficiency and success rate of mineral exploration across resources.

GoldSpot will work closely with the technical team at Critical Elements to analyze geoscience data sets to develop and refine Smart Targets at the company's 100% owned exploration projects, which features multiple lithium showings, as well as nickel, copper and gold.

One strength of the GoldSpot Smart approach of AI and geoscience methods to exploration is the ability to take large land packages and distill all available geological information to identify the most efficient and cost-effective way to explore prospective terrane. As is standard in GoldSpot's workflow, most of all available public geoscience data will be compiled and synthesized for the permits of scope and surrounding areas. Structural, geological, metamorphism, hydrothermal footprint, geophysical, and remote sensing components will all be analysed through GoldSpot's proprietary AI tools to produce high priority targets for field prospecting. Additionally, machine learning-based outcrop detection will be achieved to better orient the field investigations.

"Our engagement with Critical Elements showcases GoldSpot's ability to work with mining leaders across resources to identify new mineral exploration targets" said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and President of GoldSpot. "Significant global capital is being invested throughout the electric vehicle supply chain, which will drive demand for high-quality lithium sources. We are excited to work with the Critical Elements team to capitalize on their existing infrastructure and exploration potential as well as demonstrate our advanced analytical technology."