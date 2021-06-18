checkAd

DGAP-News VERIANOS SE reports preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.06.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

DGAP-News: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Personnel
VERIANOS SE reports preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year

18.06.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VERIANOS SE reports preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year

  • EBITDA expected to be EUR -2.7 million (previous year: EUR -1.3 million)
  • Board member Ole Sichter leaves - Diego Fernández Reumann takes over responsibilities

Cologne, 18 June 2021 - VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48) has published its preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to amount to EUR -2.7 million (previous year: EUR -1.3 million). Sales revenues are at EUR 2.8 million compared to EUR 7.2 million in the previous year. The consolidated net result for the year is expected to be EUR -6.6 million (previous year: EUR -0.8 million). The reason for the decline in sales and earnings was, on the one hand, deliberate restraint in new investments in 2018 and 2019 due to the high and in some cases excessive market prices. On the other hand, planned sales in 2020, which would also have had a positive impact on earnings, were postponed due to the Corona-related uncertain market environment. The company's capital resources per balance sheet date as of December 31, 2020 remain solid with a preliminary equity ratio of around 42%.

Tobias Bodamer, Managing Partner of VERIANOS SE: "In 2020, we continued to operate in the real estate markets with a clear course and in a disciplined manner in the interests of our fund investors. Due to the increased market volatility caused by the Corona pandemic, interesting entry opportunities have now once again arisen for us. In the past 12 months (mid-2020 to mid-2021), we have already been able to realise the highest investment volume by far in the history of VERIANOS SE. In addition, we are currently at an advanced stage of negotiations for further investments. We are thus creating a solid starting point for our planned, positive earnings development in the coming years."

Seite 1 von 3
VERIANOS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News VERIANOS SE reports preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year DGAP-News: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Personnel VERIANOS SE reports preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year 18.06.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. VERIANOS SE reports …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: 468 SPAC I SE and Boxine GmbH executed Letter of Intent concerning a potential ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
Janus Henderson Investors: Erneuerbar, elektrisch, digital: Die vierte industrielle Revolution
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: home24 SE: Hauptversammlung 2021 stimmt allen Beschlussvorschlägen zu
Megawatt startet mit Feldprogramm beim Lithiumprojekt 'Route 381'
DGAP-News: Mynaric opens serial production facility for laser communication products and announces 2,000 units ...
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG konkretisiert vorläufige Zahlen 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Brenntag SE raises forecast for the financial year 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: VERIANOS SE berichtet vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
14:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: VERIANOS SE berichtet vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2020
10.06.21
DGAP-News: VERIANOS SE platziert Schuldscheindarlehen zur Refinanzierung von Immobilienportfolio in Spanien (deutsch)
10.06.21
DGAP-News: VERIANOS SE places promissory loan note to refinance real estate portfolio in Spain
10.06.21
DGAP-News: VERIANOS SE platziert Schuldscheindarlehen zur Refinanzierung von Immobilienportfolio in Spanien