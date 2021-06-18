VERIANOS SE reports preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year

EBITDA expected to be EUR -2.7 million (previous year: EUR -1.3 million)

Board member Ole Sichter leaves - Diego Fernández Reumann takes over responsibilities

Cologne, 18 June 2021 - VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48) has published its preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to amount to EUR -2.7 million (previous year: EUR -1.3 million). Sales revenues are at EUR 2.8 million compared to EUR 7.2 million in the previous year. The consolidated net result for the year is expected to be EUR -6.6 million (previous year: EUR -0.8 million). The reason for the decline in sales and earnings was, on the one hand, deliberate restraint in new investments in 2018 and 2019 due to the high and in some cases excessive market prices. On the other hand, planned sales in 2020, which would also have had a positive impact on earnings, were postponed due to the Corona-related uncertain market environment. The company's capital resources per balance sheet date as of December 31, 2020 remain solid with a preliminary equity ratio of around 42%.

Tobias Bodamer, Managing Partner of VERIANOS SE: "In 2020, we continued to operate in the real estate markets with a clear course and in a disciplined manner in the interests of our fund investors. Due to the increased market volatility caused by the Corona pandemic, interesting entry opportunities have now once again arisen for us. In the past 12 months (mid-2020 to mid-2021), we have already been able to realise the highest investment volume by far in the history of VERIANOS SE. In addition, we are currently at an advanced stage of negotiations for further investments. We are thus creating a solid starting point for our planned, positive earnings development in the coming years."