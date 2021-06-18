Helbiz, Inc. a global leader in micro-mobility announces that it has acquired the over-the-top (“ OTT”) rights of the Italian Serie B Championship for the next 3 seasons , 2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024, non-exclusively in Italy and exclusively outside of Italy. Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie B, chose Helbiz Media as its exclusive international licensee because it recognized the marketing power of the Helbiz brand.

Helbiz, Inc. is chosen as the exclusive international media partner for the Italian Serie B Soccer League

Helbiz Media will offer a number of different levels of subscriptions, allowing subscribers to choose between our services and content offerings. We expect that our top-level subscription will continue to be called “Helbiz Unlimited” and will offer unlimited micro-mobility services as well as all of the Italian Serie B regular season and post-season matches. We plan on branding the specific Serie B content offering, “Helbiz Live”, and it will be accessible via smartphones, tablets, PCs and smart TVs. We expect to add more content to the Helbiz Media offerings over time and believe that we are poised to become a significant force in the OTT media market. As part of this plan, we recognize that we must meet the highest quality standards of media delivery, so that fans of Serie B will realize the value of a Helbiz subscription and be excited to use the Helbiz family of products and services.

This agreement represents an additional business line for Helbiz Media, which hopes to go live within the next 60 days in both International and Italian markets by working with broadcasters, OTT operators, agencies, and betting companies. Through Helbiz Live, Helbiz Media will promote the Serie B in the United States and Serbia, countries where Helbiz already has an established presence in micro-mobility. We will also partner with local media distributors in other markets to promote Helbiz Live.

Helbiz Media will serve dual missions of developing, managing and offering consumers audiovisual entertainment content, while also serving as an advertising hub for the entire Helbiz Group.

The annual cost of the license is approximately $ 12 million annually which we expect to recoup in the first 18 months of operation.

Matteo Mammì was appointed CEO of Helbiz Media. He will report directly to the CEO of Helbiz, Salvatore Palella, and will lead the Company’s media activities internationally. Matteo boasts more than 20 years of experience as a senior executive in the media, sports, and telecommunications sectors, and has served as top executive at Sky Sport, Mediapro, and IMG. Helbiz Media, was the brainchild of Emanuele Floridi, who joined Helbiz, as an Advisor of Helbiz Media.