Scholar Rock to Present Apitegromab TOPAZ Phase 2 Trial Results Highlighting Pharmacokinetic (PK) and Pharmacodynamic (PD) Data at the 2021 European Academy of Neurology Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 14:00   

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced an oral e-presentation of clinical results from the TOPAZ Phase 2 trial (NCT03921528) that evaluated apitegromab in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) at the Virtual 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) being held June 19-22, 2021.

Details for the virtual EAN oral e-presentation are as follows:

  • Title: Apitegromab, an Investigational Anti-proMyostatin Monoclonal Antibody for Spinal Muscular Atrophy: Phase 2 Results
  • Muscle and Neuromuscular Junction Disease 2 Session: Virtual e-presentation #EPR-184 on Saturday, June 19 from 14:00 to 14:45 CEST (8:00-8:45am ET) in Room Paris
  • Presenter: Amy Place, PhD, MBA, MS, RD, CLT on behalf of the apitegromab development team

The e-presentation will highlight the 12-month top-line TOPAZ clinical results, including PK/PD data as these relate to the efficacy of apitegromab, an investigational selective inhibitor of myostatin activation. In the TOPAZ trial, apitegromab showed therapeutic potential to further improve motor function in patients with non-ambulatory Type 2 and 3 SMA who were already receiving chronic maintenance therapy with a background SMN upregulator (nusinersen). Two doses of apitegromab (20 mg/kg and 2 mg/kg) were evaluated in the TOPAZ trial and a dose response was observed based upon clinical efficacy (improvements in Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale Expanded scores) and pharmacodynamics (target engagement). Scholar Rock plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial to further evaluate apitegromab in patients with non-ambulatory Type 2 and Type 3 SMA by the end of 2021.

About Apitegromab

Apitegromab is a selective inhibitor of the activation of myostatin and is an investigational product candidate for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Myostatin, a member of the TGFβ superfamily of growth factors, is expressed primarily by skeletal muscle cells, and the absence of its gene is associated with an increase in muscle mass and strength in multiple animal species, including humans. Scholar Rock believes that inhibiting myostatin activation with apitegromab may promote a clinically meaningful improvement in motor function in patients with SMA. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track (FTD), Orphan Drug (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designations, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) and Orphan Medicinal Product designations, to apitegromab for the treatment of SMA. The efficacy and safety of apitegromab have not been established and apitegromab has not been approved for any use by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.

Scholar Rock Holding Registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


