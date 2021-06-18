Loop Energy Announces 2021 Investor Day Conference Call

Registration and dial-in details for the video conference will be released prior to the call, and will also be available via investors.loopenergy.com .

Loop Energy (TSX: LPEN) will host the company’s first Investor Day via a video conference call on Tuesday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT) to share the latest from company management on the strategic vision, operations and business highlights.

The Company’s past financial results are also available at investors.loopenergy.com.

About Loop Energy Inc.

Loop Energy is a leading designer of hydrogen fuel cell systems targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles, including, light commercial vehicles, transit buses and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop’s products feature the Company’s proprietary eFlow technology in the fuel cell stack’s bipolar plates. eFlow was designed to enable commercial customers to achieve performance maximization and cost minimization. Loop works with OEMs and major vehicle sub-system suppliers to enable the production of fuel cell electric vehicles. For more information about how Loop is driving towards a zero-emissions future, visit www.loopenergy.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to execute on its strategy and the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the final long-form prospectus of the Company dated February 18, 2021. Loop disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

