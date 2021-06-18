checkAd

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Hall of Fame Running Back Terrell Davis Will Serve as First Commissioner of the Hall Of Fantasy League

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced it has appointed Hall of Fame running back and Denver Broncos legend Terrell Davis as its first Commissioner of the Hall Of Fantasy League (“HOFL”). The Hall Of Fantasy League, which comprises 10 franchises, is the first national league that allows sports fans to experience a fantasy football team with a community of shared stakeholders.

As Commissioner, Davis will promote fair play and support the integrity of the League. He will also serve as a media spokesperson for the HOFL, among other responsibilities. The NFL legend will leverage his years of professional football experience to bring an exciting and unique perspective to the game of fantasy football and participants of the HOFL, while helping to advance the mainstream appeal and credibility of the HOFL brand.

“It goes without saying that we scored a—pun intended—‘TD’ by signing Terrell Davis, one of the greatest running backs in NFL history, as our League Commissioner,” said HOFV President and CEO Michael Crawford. “Not only is Terrell well-versed in professional football, he is an all-around amazing person and is widely respected in the world of sports and is the perfect ambassador for the HOFL brand. We are excited to work with Terrell to elevate the HOFL to new heights.”

Davis, nicknamed “TD,” was the 196th player selected overall in the 1995 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, and became the lowest-drafted player to rush for 1,000 yards in his inaugural season. As a relatively unknown rookie, he was placed in a starting role as tailback, and subsequently earned the All-Pro designation three times throughout his playing career. He rushed for 7,607 yards and 60 TDs in just 78 career games. Davis retired as the Denver Broncos’ all-time leading rusher and still holds the record for most postseason single-season touchdowns at eight. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Davis stated, “I am thrilled to join forces with the HOFL and serve as the League’s first Commissioner in its inaugural season. As someone who was drafted in the sixth round, went on to win two Super Bowls and became a Hall of Famer through hard work and endless sacrifice, I understand what it takes to be successful both on and off the field. I look forward to approaching my position as Commissioner with the same tenacity that I brought to the field on Sundays, and to transforming the HOFL into a household name in fantasy sports.”

Seite 1 von 3
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Hall of Fame Running Back Terrell Davis Will Serve as First Commissioner of the Hall Of Fantasy League Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced it has appointed Hall of Fame running …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
CAI International, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital ...
Electronic Arts Announces Madden NFL 22 With an Iconic Cover That Features Both Tom Brady and ...
Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb Enter Into Global Strategic Collaboration for Eisai’s MORAb-202 ...
Ford Acquires Electriphi to Provide Ford Pro Commercial Customers with Seamless Charging and Energy ...
Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
Nickelodeon Introduces The Patrick Star Show and Middlemost Post, Debuting Back to Back Friday, ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Ferrari Selects AWS as its Official Cloud Provider to Power Innovation on the Road and Track
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Recognized with 2020 Hilton Legacy Award
15.06.21
Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Attending the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference
07.06.21
Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Membership into the Russell 3000 Index
25.05.21
HOFV Announces Addition of Country Music Star Dustin Lynch to Highway 77 Music Festival