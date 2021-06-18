Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Hall of Fame Running Back Terrell Davis Will Serve as First Commissioner of the Hall Of Fantasy League

As Commissioner, Davis will promote fair play and support the integrity of the League. He will also serve as a media spokesperson for the HOFL, among other responsibilities. The NFL legend will leverage his years of professional football experience to bring an exciting and unique perspective to the game of fantasy football and participants of the HOFL, while helping to advance the mainstream appeal and credibility of the HOFL brand.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced it has appointed Hall of Fame running back and Denver Broncos legend Terrell Davis as its first Commissioner of the Hall Of Fantasy League (“HOFL”). The Hall Of Fantasy League, which comprises 10 franchises, is the first national league that allows sports fans to experience a fantasy football team with a community of shared stakeholders.

“It goes without saying that we scored a—pun intended—‘TD’ by signing Terrell Davis, one of the greatest running backs in NFL history, as our League Commissioner,” said HOFV President and CEO Michael Crawford. “Not only is Terrell well-versed in professional football, he is an all-around amazing person and is widely respected in the world of sports and is the perfect ambassador for the HOFL brand. We are excited to work with Terrell to elevate the HOFL to new heights.”

Davis, nicknamed “TD,” was the 196th player selected overall in the 1995 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, and became the lowest-drafted player to rush for 1,000 yards in his inaugural season. As a relatively unknown rookie, he was placed in a starting role as tailback, and subsequently earned the All-Pro designation three times throughout his playing career. He rushed for 7,607 yards and 60 TDs in just 78 career games. Davis retired as the Denver Broncos’ all-time leading rusher and still holds the record for most postseason single-season touchdowns at eight. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Davis stated, “I am thrilled to join forces with the HOFL and serve as the League’s first Commissioner in its inaugural season. As someone who was drafted in the sixth round, went on to win two Super Bowls and became a Hall of Famer through hard work and endless sacrifice, I understand what it takes to be successful both on and off the field. I look forward to approaching my position as Commissioner with the same tenacity that I brought to the field on Sundays, and to transforming the HOFL into a household name in fantasy sports.”