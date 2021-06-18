Exelixis Chief Medical Officer Gisela M. Schwab, M.D., to Take Medical Leave of Absence

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) announced that, effective today, Gisela M. Schwab, M.D., the company’s President, Product Development and Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, has begun a medical leave of absence. Dr. Schwab will remain available to advise Exelixis as needed during her leave.

“For fifteen years, Gisela has been deeply committed to the Exelixis mission and the patients we serve. She has our full support as she begins her medical leave of absence,” said Michael M. Morrissey, Ph.D., Exelixis’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “During her leave, the highly talented, experienced, and skilled team Gisela built will continue to lead the key functions of Exelixis’ Product Development and Medical Affairs organization. I look forward to the team’s continued execution on Exelixis’ 2021 priorities, including the top-line results from the COSMIC-312 pivotal trial anticipated this quarter, the up to two additional cabozantinib U.S. regulatory filings that could happen this year, as well as continued progress with the clinical development of XL092 and our growing early-stage pipeline.”