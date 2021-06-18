checkAd

Exelixis Chief Medical Officer Gisela M. Schwab, M.D., to Take Medical Leave of Absence

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) announced that, effective today, Gisela M. Schwab, M.D., the company’s President, Product Development and Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, has begun a medical leave of absence. Dr. Schwab will remain available to advise Exelixis as needed during her leave.

“For fifteen years, Gisela has been deeply committed to the Exelixis mission and the patients we serve. She has our full support as she begins her medical leave of absence,” said Michael M. Morrissey, Ph.D., Exelixis’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “During her leave, the highly talented, experienced, and skilled team Gisela built will continue to lead the key functions of Exelixis’ Product Development and Medical Affairs organization. I look forward to the team’s continued execution on Exelixis’ 2021 priorities, including the top-line results from the COSMIC-312 pivotal trial anticipated this quarter, the up to two additional cabozantinib U.S. regulatory filings that could happen this year, as well as continued progress with the clinical development of XL092 and our growing early-stage pipeline.”

About Exelixis

Founded in 1994, Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) is a commercially successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Following early work in model system genetics, we established a broad drug discovery and development platform that has served as the foundation for our continued efforts to bring new cancer therapies to patients in need. Our discovery efforts have resulted in four commercially available products, CABOMETYX (cabozantinib), COMETRIQ (cabozantinib), COTELLIC (cobimetinib) and MINNEBRO (esaxerenone), and we have entered into partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to bring these important medicines to patients worldwide. Supported by revenues from our marketed products and collaborations, we are committed to prudently reinvesting in our business to maximize the potential of our pipeline. We are supplementing our existing therapeutic assets with targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery – all to deliver the next generation of Exelixis medicines and help patients recover stronger and live longer. Exelixis is a member of the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) MidCap 400 index, which measures the performance of profitable mid-sized companies. In November 2020, the company was named to Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the first time, ranking 17th overall and the third-highest biopharmaceutical company. For more information about Exelixis, please visit www.exelixis.com, follow @ExelixisInc on Twitter or like Exelixis, Inc. on Facebook.

Seite 1 von 3
Exelixis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exelixis Chief Medical Officer Gisela M. Schwab, M.D., to Take Medical Leave of Absence Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) announced that, effective today, Gisela M. Schwab, M.D., the company’s President, Product Development and Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, has begun a medical leave of absence. Dr. Schwab will remain available …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
CAI International, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital ...
Electronic Arts Announces Madden NFL 22 With an Iconic Cover That Features Both Tom Brady and ...
Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb Enter Into Global Strategic Collaboration for Eisai’s MORAb-202 ...
Ford Acquires Electriphi to Provide Ford Pro Commercial Customers with Seamless Charging and Energy ...
Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
Nickelodeon Introduces The Patrick Star Show and Middlemost Post, Debuting Back to Back Friday, ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Ferrari Selects AWS as its Official Cloud Provider to Power Innovation on the Road and Track
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.06.21
Exelixis Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to Evaluate XL092 in Combination with Immuno-oncology Therapies in Advanced Solid Tumors
07.06.21
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Detailed Results from Phase 3 COSMIC-311 Pivotal Trial of Cabozantinib in Patients with Previously Treated Radioactive Iodine-Refractory Differentiated Thyroid Cancer Presented at ASCO 2021
04.06.21
Exelixis Announces Consistent Efficacy Benefits Across Subgroups of Phase 3 CheckMate -9ER Trial of CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in Combination with OPDIVO (nivolumab) as a First-line Treatment for Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
04.06.21
Exelixis Announces Quality-Adjusted Survival Benefit Demonstrated in Analysis of Phase 3 CheckMate -9ER Trial of CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in Combination with OPDIVO (nivolumab) in Patients with Previously Untreated Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
04.06.21
Exelixis Announces Positive Phase 2 Results for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in Combination with OPDIVO (nivolumab) in Patients with Metastatic Non-Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma at ASCO 2021
26.05.21
Exelixis to Webcast Fireside Chats as Part of Virtual Investor Conferences in June
24.05.21
Exelixis Announces Phase 1b Results from Cohort 6 of COSMIC-021 Trial in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer