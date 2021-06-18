Entasis Therapeutics Introduces First-in-Class Candidate, ETX0462, and Presents Data on SUL-DUR and ETX0282CPDP at World Microbe Forum

The details of the presentations are as follows:

WALTHAM, Mass., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced multiple presentations at the World Microbe Forum 2021, taking place virtually June 20-24. Entasis will present 11 posters with one oral presentation highlighting ETX0462, a novel, first-in-class, diazabicyclooctane with antimicrobial activity against Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Presentations will also include updates on SUL-DUR, a β-lactam/β-lactamase inhibitor currently in a Phase 3 registrational clinical trial to treat infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii, and ETX0282CPDP, an oral β-lactam/β-lactamase inhibitor being developed to treat multidrug-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, including those caused by extended-spectrum β-lactamases (ESBLs) and carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

SUL-DUR Presentations:

Poster: Outer membrane permeability and efflux do not limit antibacterial activity of sulbactam-durlobactam in Acinetobacter baumannii

Session: AAR09 Pharmacological Studies of Investigational Agents Pre-NDA

Poster Number: WMF21-0322

Poster: Effect of Susceptibility Testing Conditions on the In Vitro Antibacterial Activity of Sulbactam-Durlobactam

Session: AAR09 Pharmacological Studies of Investigational Agents Pre-NDA

Poster Number: WMF21-0325



Poster: Sulbactam-Durlobactam MIC and Disk Diffusion Quality Control Ranges Using a CLSI M23-A4 Study Design

Session: AAR09 Pharmacological Studies of Investigational Agents Pre-NDA

Poster Number: WMF21-0326

ETX0282CPDP Presentation:

Poster: The β-lactamase inhibitor ETX1317 restores the activity of cefpodoxime against recent (2017-2019), geographically diverse drug-resistant Enterobacterales isolates

Session: AAR08 New Antimicrobial Agents (in vitro and in vivo Studies Prior to the Start of Clinical Therapeutic Studies/pre-Phase 2)

Poster Number: WMF21-0290

ETX0462 Presentations:

Oral Presentation: The Discovery of the Novel Diazabicyclooctane (DBO) ETX0462: A Single Antibacterial Agent to Treat Gram-negative Infections, Including MDR Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Session: AAR107 New Agents Discovery Summary Session: Early New Antimicrobial Agents

Date and Time: Monday, June 21, 2021, 11:00am-12:30 pm

Poster: ETX0462 Inhibits Penicillin-Binding Protein 3 of Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Escherichia coli