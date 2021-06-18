i3 Announces Growth in India and shares AGM update

The Company is pleased to announce that all matters put forth to shareholders for approval at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting (the “ Meeting ”) held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, have been approved with a significant majority of the votes cast in favor. The Company would like to thank its shareholders for their continued support and participation in the Meeting. Following the Meeting, Mr. Troy Grant, Mr. Binyomin Posen and Mr. Brendan Purdy all agreed to serve on the board of directors of the Company.

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 Interactive Inc. (“ i3 Interactive ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O3) (OTC: BLITF) is excited to share several updates with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries.

Additionally, the Company announces that further to the press release dated May 21, 2021, it remains on track to complete its intended transaction, with a target of Summer 2021. This transaction will result in a transformational evolution of the Company’s goals as it looks to expand into new global markets. The product, marketing and business-level synergies resulting from the transaction will be a powerful growth factor for the Company, its subsidiaries, and all global partners for 2022 and beyond.

It is anticipated that trading in the Company’s common shares will remain halted until the transaction is complete.

i3 Interactive also announces the successful completion of several fundamental growth milestones in its subsidiary businesses.

BLITZPOOLS: Despite the Covid-based postponement of the IPL (India’s 2021 Premiere League of Cricket), BLITZPOOLS’ impressive growth in the fantasy sports ecosystem continues unabated. The site has added over one million new players since its launch. These exceptionally strong growth metrics are underpinned by BLITZPOOLS’ best-in-class Fantasy Sports Products, industry-leading Customer Care and the dynamic draw of the BLITZPOOLS brand positioning and continued expansion of the Team BLITZ Brand Ambassadors.

BLITZPOOLS’ CEO, Gaurav Assomull shares his thoughts: “We are excited about the progress to date and in the coming months we will have more to be excited about. We have had a great response since launching the new platform in February 2021. BLITZPOOLS has taken on the Indian market acquiring over one million users since launch. Considering a shortened IPL by half due to COVID, we are very pleased with our results and with our contributions to COVID relief in India via our recent donations. The calendar of events forthcoming is extremely positive for the fantasy sports market with India vs England series currently underway, the CPL in August, the next IPL confirmed in September, followed by the cricket World Cup; you can expect huge growth within the fantasy sport industry. BLITZPOOLS projects it will gain a further one million users from now through the cricket World Cup.”