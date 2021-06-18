Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. – Update on Financial Process

Reference is made to the earlier information provided about the ongoing financial process with the lenders, in particular to the press release on 27 May 2021 in which we gave notice that the High Court of Singapore had granted a 5 month moratorium protection to Prosafe SE and Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd (“PRPL"), in applications HC/OS 422/2021 and HC/OS 425/2021, in terms of Section 64 of the Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act 2018 ("the moratorium protection").



As at 18 June 2021, the Company has received acknowledgment of credit approval (subject to certain conditions) in support of the Transaction from ca. 96% across the USD 1300 million facility and the USD 144 million facility with additional credit approvals expected by end-June 2021.



Following the grant of the moratorium protection, on 9 June 2021 petitions were presented to the Court of Session in Scotland seeking recognition, in Scotland, of the moratorium protection granted by the Singapore Court.

In the petitions (P439/21 and P440/21) the Court of Session has been asked inter alia to: