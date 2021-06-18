Perma-Fix Announces New Therma-Fix Gen³, Third Generation Vacuum Thermal Desorption System to Treat Problematic Waste Streams
New system designed to increase capacity and lower treatment costs
ATLANTA, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) (the “Company”) today announced that it has begun development, design and
construction of its new Therma-Fix Gen3, third generation vacuum thermal desorption system. The new system provides a unique and full treatment cycle for a variety of problematic waste
streams including mercury contaminated wastes; soils, solids and sludges containing solvents (volatile and semi-volatile); activated charcoal and spent carbon; industrial pipeline naturally
occurring radioactive material (NORM) waste; and other challenging waste streams.
Therma-Fix Gen3 heats low level waste (LLW) and mixed low-level waste (MLLW) to remove organics and recollects organics and mercury as condensate. The vacuum allows lower temperatures to facilitate removal. Remaining solids are tested for Land Disposal Restrictions (LDR) compliance and condensate is treated thermally. The electrically heated batch oven system has an operating range of up to 1,400 °F and utilizes a tray system to permit discreet segregation of customer waste. The methodology supports processing of as little as one pound to 1,500 pounds per batch, covering a wide range of waste matrix types and mitigates concerns of cross contamination.
Therma-Fix Gen3 Overview and Capabilities:
- More effective and efficient waste treatment with superior heat control
- Greater treatment capacity of up to 1,500 pounds per day
- Cleaner and safer solution that complies with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) waste control minimization program and minimizes landfill disposal footprint
- Batch tray system prevents cross contamination
- Cost-effective solution with higher capacity and lower costs
Additional Thermal Treatment Capabilities Currently Operating at Perma-Fix facilities:
- Bulk Processing Unit (BPU) - Large, refractory lined oven heated to 1,800°F, sufficient to thermally break down all combustible material prior to disposition and achieve a 100:1 volume reduction. Treats LLW liquid/sludge/solids and produces a stable waste residue suitable for disposal at all permitted disposal facilities.
- Boiler Industrial Furnace (BIF) - Provides final destruction of organic contaminated liquids for MLLW and LLW streams and volume reductions of up to 100:1.
Mark Duff, Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are pleased to begin construction of our new third generation ThermafixGen3 unit and look forward to launching the system in October 2021. This first-in-kind system utilizes a unique vacuum thermal desorption technology and represents an important milestone for Perma-Fix as it expands the capacity of the system for a variety of problematic waste streams. Drawing on Perma-Fix’s many years of technological advancements and desorption-specific waste processing experience, the ThermafixGen3 system provides more efficient and cost-effective waste treatment for existing and future clients. The advantage of the new technology is its ability to separate customers’ waste with superior volume reduction capability and greater treatment capacity, thereby providing a cradle to grave solution.”
