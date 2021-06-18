Perma-Fix Announces New Therma-Fix Gen³, Third Generation Vacuum Thermal Desorption System to Treat Problematic Waste Streams

New system designed to increase capacity and lower treatment costs

ATLANTA, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) (the “Company”) today announced that it has begun development, design and construction of its new Therma-Fix Gen3, third generation vacuum thermal desorption system. The new system provides a unique and full treatment cycle for a variety of problematic waste streams including mercury contaminated wastes; soils, solids and sludges containing solvents (volatile and semi-volatile); activated charcoal and spent carbon; industrial pipeline naturally occurring radioactive material (NORM) waste; and other challenging waste streams.



Therma-Fix Gen3 heats low level waste (LLW) and mixed low-level waste (MLLW) to remove organics and recollects organics and mercury as condensate. The vacuum allows lower temperatures to facilitate removal. Remaining solids are tested for Land Disposal Restrictions (LDR) compliance and condensate is treated thermally. The electrically heated batch oven system has an operating range of up to 1,400 °F and utilizes a tray system to permit discreet segregation of customer waste. The methodology supports processing of as little as one pound to 1,500 pounds per batch, covering a wide range of waste matrix types and mitigates concerns of cross contamination.