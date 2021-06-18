LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Hosts Pride Month Webinar

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Pride Month, LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or “the Company''), a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, announces through its wholly owned subsidiary, Loyalty Preference Index, Inc., that it will host the LGBTQ Loyalty, Pride Webinar on Friday, June 25 at 12 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s LGBTQ100 ESG Index performance over the past 18-months and the Sponsored launch of our LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF listed on May 18, 2021 on NASDAQ with the trading symbol “LGBT.”

Learn more about the new LGBT ETF and hear from Board members Martina Navratilova, Billy Bean and Barney Frank about future company initiatives

The webinar will feature members of the LGBTQ Loyalty board of directors including Martina Navratilova, Billy Bean, Orlando Reece, Bobby Blair, Robert Tull, Larry Roan and Barney Frank who will share their personal journeys and what drives their support and passion for advancing equality in the LGBTQ community. Additionally, LGBTQ Loyalty executives will discuss the forward-looking vision of the Company this year and beyond.

“This month’s webinar will focus on bringing together our board members, passionate partners and lead investors to share the vision for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. The opportunity to share our vision with our shareholders, supporters and the media will be very special. Our collective efforts towards building an LGBTQ financial institution that provides financial products and services that serve the principles and core values of our community members and our allies is our passion and goal,” said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings.

The event will be moderated by Deborah Fuhr, Founder of ETFGI and Co-Founder of ETF TV and Women in ETFs.

“Companies that embrace and support diversity tend to deliver better performance for their employees, customers, communities and shareholders,” said Fuhr.

Additional participants include members of Fuzzy Logix, the index analyst and provider for the LGBTQ100 ESG Index; GHS Investments, LLC, who recently is in an investor and provided LGBTQ Loyalty with up to $10 million in financing; and Procure AM, the fund advisor for the LGBTQ+ ESG 100 ETF.

"This webinar is a wonderful opportunity for our team at LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Inc. to share our vision that created the LGBTQ100 ESG Index and how determination and perseverance allowed us to launch the historic LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF last month. We anxiously look forward to introducing our financial products and services to the financial community,” said Billy Bean, board member of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings.