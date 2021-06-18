checkAd

Just Energy Announces Texas Legislation Providing Recovery Mechanism for Certain Costs of the Texas Winter Weather Event

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (OTC: JENGQ), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers, announced today that on June 16, 2021, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 4492 (“HB 4492”), which provides a mechanism for recovery of certain costs incurred by various parties, including the Company, during the extreme weather event in Texas in February 2021 (the “Weather Event”) through certain securitization structures. HB 4492 addresses securitization of (i) ancillary service charges above US $9,000/MWh during the Weather Event; (ii) reliability deployment price adders charged by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (“ERCOT”) during the Weather Event; and (iii) amounts owed to ERCOT due to defaults of competitive market participants, which were subsequently “short-paid” to market participants, including Just Energy, (collectively, the “Costs”).

HB 4492 provides that ERCOT request that the Public Utility Commission of Texas (the “Commission”) establish financing mechanisms for the payment of the Costs incurred by load-serving entities, including Just Energy. The timing of any such request by ERCOT, the details of the financing mechanism and the process to apply for recovery of the Costs are undetermined at this time. The Company continues to evaluate HB 4492. Based on current information, if the Commission approves the financing provided for in HB 4492, Just Energy anticipates that it will apply to the Commission to recover approximately US $100 million of Costs. The total amount that the Company may recover through the mechanisms authorized in HB 4492 may change materially based on a number of factors, including the details of an established financing order or orders issued by the Commission, additional ERCOT resettlements, the aggregate amount of funds applied for under HB 4492 by participants, the outcome of the dispute resolution process initiated by the Company with ERCOT, and any potential challenges to the Commission’s order or orders. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to recover all of the Costs that it applies for under the Commissions order or orders.

