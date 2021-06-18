checkAd

freenet AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.50 euros per share and special dividend of 0.15 euros per share for financial year 2020

freenet AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.50 euros per share and special dividend of 0.15 euros per share for financial year 2020

- AGM approves distribution of a dividend of 1.50 euros and a special dividend of 0.15 euros per eligible non-par-value share

- Discharge of Executive Board and Supervisory Board

- No majority for the proposed Executive Board remuneration system

- Other agenda items adopted

Büdelsdorf, 18 June 2021 - At the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the shareholders of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] followed the proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and resolved with a majority of 99.50 percent to pay a dividend of 1.50 euros for the 2020 financial year (previous year: 0.04 euros per share) and a special dividend of 0.15 euros per eligible no-par-value share. The dividend payment thus amounts to a total of 203.7 million euros (previous year: 5.1 million euros). A total of 35.18 percent (initial presence including postal votes) of freenet AG's registered share capital was represented at the Company's virtual AGM.

The distribution of a special dividend of 0.15 euros per eligible no-par-value share resolved today by the AGM, together with the already completed 2020 share buy-back program and the 2021 share buy-back program still running until the end of the year, represents a retrospective catch-up on the dividend suspended in the past financial year. In spring 2020, freenet AG had only distributed the legally required minimum dividend of 0.04 euros per share to its shareholders due to the great uncertainty surrounding the effects of the Corona pandemic. At this year's AGM, the Executive Board reconfirmed its sustainable dividend policy, which provides for an annual distribution of 80 percent of the free cash flow in the following financial years.

