Jones Soda Birthday Cake Slurpee Drink Debuts in Select 7-Eleven Stores

Limited Time Offering Will be Available in Participating Pacific Northwest Stores through August 2021

SEATTLE, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, today announced that its popular Birthday Cake flavor will be available as a Slurpee drink in participating 7-Eleven stores across the Pacific Northwest from now through August.

The sweet buttery vanilla Birthday Cake flavor, reminiscent of yellow cake, is a fan favorite that was recently relaunched in bottles as a 25th anniversary limited-edition item.

7-Eleven will celebrate its 94th birthday during the month of July by dropping one free small Slurpee drink coupon into the accounts of all 7Rewards loyalty app members. The personalized offer can be used to grab a Jones Birthday Cake Slurpee drink at participating stores in the Pacific Northwest, and is redeemable the entire month of July.

“The Jones Birthday Cake Slurpee drink is the latest in a series of collaborations we’ve had with 7-Eleven over the years and is a tribute to the ongoing appeal of our distinctive soda flavors,” said Mark Murray, president and CEO of Jones Soda. “We look forward to continuing to work with 7-Eleven on projects that provide awesome experiences for customers.”

The collaboration advances Jones Soda’s efforts to build sales of its fountain concentrate syrups, as well as to expand its footprint in the convenience store, fountain and foodservice channels. Both initiatives are part of a strategic plan that has yielded three consecutive quarters of increased revenues and profitability.

About Jones Soda Co.
Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

