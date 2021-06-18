checkAd

SRHI Inc. (Three Valley Copper) Confirms Commitment to MTV, Provides Update on Arbitration, and Insight into Proposed Chilean Mining Royalty Legislation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

(amounts expressed in US dollars)

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: SRHI) – SRHI Inc. ("SRHI") wishes to provide additional information regarding the arbitration proceeding commenced by the minority shareholder (the “Minority Shareholder”) of Minera Tres Valles Spa (“MTV”) which was previously announced on June 4, 2021 and on the proposed reforms to Chile’s royalty regime that are currently before the Chilean Senate. The Company also confirms its right and intent, to purchase the remaining minority interest of MTV in October 2021.

Arbitration

As previously announced, the Minority Shareholder of MTV commenced an arbitration proceeding against SRHI, SRH Chile SpA (“SRH Chile”) and MTV (collectively, the “Company”) alleging that SRH Chile’s recent contribution of $7 million to MTV to fund on-going operations, which had the effect of diluting the Minority Shareholder’s interest in MTV from 30% to 9.7%, was not completed in accordance with the terms of the MTV shareholders’ agreement (the “SHA”). SRH Chile is 100% owned by SRHI.

Following approval of the capital requirements for MTV, SRH Chile contributed its pro rata portion, or $7 million, however the Minority Shareholder chose not to contribute its pro rata portion, or $3 million, and as such its interest in MTV was diluted in accordance with the terms of the SHA. Notwithstanding the Minority Shareholder’s pro rata portion of required capital was only $3 million, the notice of arbitration indicates that the Minority Shareholder is seeking damages of $16 million.

The allegations made by the Minority Shareholder are baseless and unsubstantiated and reflect the Minority Shareholder’s attempt to receive preferential treatment contrary to the terms of the SHA. The Company and its legal counsel are of the strong and steadfast position that the claim is without merit and the Company has acted appropriately and in accordance with Chilean law, the Judicial Reorganization Agreement, the by-laws of MTV and the SHA in all respects. At this time, and based on the timelines agreed to in the SHA, the Company estimates the arbitration process could take up to one year to complete.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRHI Inc. (Three Valley Copper) Confirms Commitment to MTV, Provides Update on Arbitration, and Insight into Proposed Chilean Mining Royalty Legislation (amounts expressed in US dollars)TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (TSXV: SRHI) – SRHI Inc. ("SRHI") wishes to provide additional information regarding the arbitration proceeding commenced by the minority shareholder (the “Minority …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance ...
Nevada Exploration Closes Oversubscribed $4.75M Financing
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Novan Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ITS CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING PLATFORM, ...
Toll Brothers Arizona Wins Five Grand Awards for Architecture and Interior Design at the Gold ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus