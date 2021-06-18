SRHI Inc. (Three Valley Copper) Confirms Commitment to MTV, Provides Update on Arbitration, and Insight into Proposed Chilean Mining Royalty Legislation

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: SRHI) – SRHI Inc. (" SRHI ") wishes to provide additional information regarding the arbitration proceeding commenced by the minority shareholder (the “ Minority Shareholder ”) of Minera Tres Valles Spa (“ MTV ”) which was previously announced on June 4, 2021 and on the proposed reforms to Chile’s royalty regime that are currently before the Chilean Senate. The Company also confirms its right and intent, to purchase the remaining minority interest of MTV in October 2021.

As previously announced, the Minority Shareholder of MTV commenced an arbitration proceeding against SRHI, SRH Chile SpA (“SRH Chile”) and MTV (collectively, the “Company”) alleging that SRH Chile’s recent contribution of $7 million to MTV to fund on-going operations, which had the effect of diluting the Minority Shareholder’s interest in MTV from 30% to 9.7%, was not completed in accordance with the terms of the MTV shareholders’ agreement (the “SHA”). SRH Chile is 100% owned by SRHI.

Following approval of the capital requirements for MTV, SRH Chile contributed its pro rata portion, or $7 million, however the Minority Shareholder chose not to contribute its pro rata portion, or $3 million, and as such its interest in MTV was diluted in accordance with the terms of the SHA. Notwithstanding the Minority Shareholder’s pro rata portion of required capital was only $3 million, the notice of arbitration indicates that the Minority Shareholder is seeking damages of $16 million.

The allegations made by the Minority Shareholder are baseless and unsubstantiated and reflect the Minority Shareholder’s attempt to receive preferential treatment contrary to the terms of the SHA. The Company and its legal counsel are of the strong and steadfast position that the claim is without merit and the Company has acted appropriately and in accordance with Chilean law, the Judicial Reorganization Agreement, the by-laws of MTV and the SHA in all respects. At this time, and based on the timelines agreed to in the SHA, the Company estimates the arbitration process could take up to one year to complete.