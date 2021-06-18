NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQB: NEXCF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Companies Jockeying for Position in $106 Billion EdTech Market; Who’s in Front?”

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/eNo3P

Remote learning is one thing, but the future of education involves the marriage of remote learning to next-generation technology, including augmented reality (AR). With AR, computer-generated objects are seen on a screen in real time, a technique that helps students learn in a more interactive and engaging environment. Grand View sees the global AR market growing at a spectacular 43.8% compound annual growth rate to $340.2 billion by 2028.

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQB: NEXCF) is on the cutting edge of the markets as a developer and operator of AR platforms that transports 3D product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals. The company curates its products to a diverse array of blue-chip customers, including Budweiser, JNJ and IBM, by altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences.

Nextech develops and operates augmented reality (“AR”) platforms that transport three-dimensional (“3D”) product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals to its audiences, altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences. Nextech focuses on developing AR solutions; however, most of the company’s revenues are derived from three ecommerce platforms, VacuumCleanerMarket.com (“VCM”), InfinitePetLife.com (“IPL”) and TruLyfeSupplements.com (“TruLyfe”), as well as VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon.

