checkAd

Grom Social’s Top Draw Animation Subsidiary Ramps Up Production as Demand for Premium Content Grows in Post-Pandemic World

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

Slate of Projects from Global Entertainment Brands Entrust Top Draw Animation with their Most Iconic and Beloved Intellectual Properties

Boca Raton, FL, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM), the emerging entertainment and social media company for kids and families, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Top Draw Animation, is ramping up production at its state-of-the-art animation studio in the Philippines to address the growing demand for the animated content it produces on behalf of several leading global entertainment companies. Additionally, as the entertainment industry reopens and the global pandemic slows, Top Draw has reinstated its animators training program – suspended during the crisis – to cultivate the next generation of animation pros and meet the increase in animation production.

Top Draw Animation is a centerpiece of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., which also operates: Grom Social, a safe social media app for kids under 13; Grom Educational, a supplier of web filtering solutions; and Curiosity Ink Media, a producer and developer of original kid-friendly content, which Grom recently entered into an agreement to acquire. Top Draw Animation continues its upward climb after its parent company posted Q-1 revenues and gross profits up 45% and 58%, respectively, over last year. 

Top Draw is a leading supplier of premium animation seen all over the world and programming information for the content it produces is shared only by its clients. For Top Draw, unused production capacity remains for the second half of 2021, which Grom expects it to fulfill with the renewal of existing projects/series, as well as new animation assignments. The renewed demand for animation production signifies the return to normalcy following months of slowed-down content production and orders. 

“Top Draw’s commitment to delivering top-shelf production for audiences everywhere is reflected in both our first quarter growth and the increasing demand for premium animation, which our clients heavily rely upon to entertain families,” explains Russell Hicks, Top Draw’s newly installed President and Nickelodeon veteran. “Top Draw couldn’t be happier to bring our state-of-the-art studio back into full swing and deliver top shelf content which brings much needed joy to audiences everywhere.” 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grom Social’s Top Draw Animation Subsidiary Ramps Up Production as Demand for Premium Content Grows in Post-Pandemic World Slate of Projects from Global Entertainment Brands Entrust Top Draw Animation with their Most Iconic and Beloved Intellectual Properties Boca Raton, FL, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Nevada Exploration Closes Oversubscribed $4.75M Financing
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Novan Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ITS CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING PLATFORM, ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus