ARHT Media Showcases Holopresence Technology Before, During and After Arab Health 2021 in Dubai

June 16 th and 17 th featured two days of back to back demonstrations for potential clients in enterprise, government, education and entertainment – including those involved with producing the Dubai World’s Fair starting October 1. Demonstrations June 20 th – 24 th will be heavily dominated by attendees to the Arab Health 2021 conference and the following week will include 3 days of demonstrations in Abu Dhabi for a variety of opportunities. With the upcoming World’s Fair, as well as the World Government Summit in Dubai, plus the World Cup 2022 in Qatar the scale of the opportunities in the region is significant.

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, will be showcasing the company’s proprietary HoloPresence technology in Dubai and Abu Dhabi June 16 th – 30 th , 2021.

ARHT demonstrated the company’s Capture Studio and H-Series Portable Displays, with a combination of live beams of holograms from Singapore, Toronto, London and New York into Dubai or Abu Dhabi – where presenters appeared life-sized, lifelike, in 3D with no noticeable latency, as well as pre-recorded content demonstrating a variety of applications across a number of vertical markets. Attendees were even able to be captured in the capture studio and beamed onto the H-Series Portable Display as a live hologram.

Earlier this year ARHT announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Dubai based NMK, a division of UK based Midwich Group plc. These demonstrations, as well as a series of client meetings over the past 10 days, marked NMK’s official launch in the marketplace, and the reception was great. NMK is looking to capitalize on the success of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed’s presentation at the World Government Summit 2019 utilizing ARHT technology, as well as other ARHT activations in the region in healthcare, entertainment and financial services.

“I enjoyed 12 incredible days of meetings and demonstrations in Dubai discussing projects in so many verticals for delivery throughout the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The region loves new technology and has the budgets and progressive attitude to break new ground to deliver better experiences to its audiences,” said ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly, “Aside from very big budget events, there was a great deal of interest in creating networks using our HoloPod permanent displays – with potential installations targeted for later this year. The volume of potential business here is incredible.”