checkAd

ARHT Media Showcases Holopresence Technology Before, During and After Arab Health 2021 in Dubai

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, will be showcasing the company’s proprietary HoloPresence technology in Dubai and Abu Dhabi June 16th – 30th, 2021.

June 16th and 17th featured two days of back to back demonstrations for potential clients in enterprise, government, education and entertainment – including those involved with producing the Dubai World’s Fair starting October 1. Demonstrations June 20th – 24th will be heavily dominated by attendees to the Arab Health 2021 conference and the following week will include 3 days of demonstrations in Abu Dhabi for a variety of opportunities. With the upcoming World’s Fair, as well as the World Government Summit in Dubai, plus the World Cup 2022 in Qatar the scale of the opportunities in the region is significant.

ARHT demonstrated the company’s Capture Studio and H-Series Portable Displays, with a combination of live beams of holograms from Singapore, Toronto, London and New York into Dubai or Abu Dhabi – where presenters appeared life-sized, lifelike, in 3D with no noticeable latency, as well as pre-recorded content demonstrating a variety of applications across a number of vertical markets. Attendees were even able to be captured in the capture studio and beamed onto the H-Series Portable Display as a live hologram.

Earlier this year ARHT announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Dubai based NMK, a division of UK based Midwich Group plc. These demonstrations, as well as a series of client meetings over the past 10 days, marked NMK’s official launch in the marketplace, and the reception was great. NMK is looking to capitalize on the success of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed’s presentation at the World Government Summit 2019 utilizing ARHT technology, as well as other ARHT activations in the region in healthcare, entertainment and financial services.

“I enjoyed 12 incredible days of meetings and demonstrations in Dubai discussing projects in so many verticals for delivery throughout the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The region loves new technology and has the budgets and progressive attitude to break new ground to deliver better experiences to its audiences,” said ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly, “Aside from very big budget events, there was a great deal of interest in creating networks using our HoloPod permanent displays – with potential installations targeted for later this year. The volume of potential business here is incredible.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ARHT Media Showcases Holopresence Technology Before, During and After Arab Health 2021 in Dubai TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, will be showcasing the company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Nevada Exploration Closes Oversubscribed $4.75M Financing
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Novan Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ITS CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING PLATFORM, ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus