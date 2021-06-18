Naturally Splendid Purchases Packaging Line and Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the purchase of a state of the art, automated …

The packaging line has been ordered and will be installed in the Company's 20,000 square foot, Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified food manufacturing facility in Pitt Meadows, BC. The system is expected to be fully operational within 6-8 weeks.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the purchase of a state of the art, automated packaging system capable of packaging a wide variety of food products in multiple formats.

This packaging system was selected for the array of products and packaging types it is designed to process and will be an integral component to packaging NATERA Plant Based Foods. The line will also be utilized for packaging existing products manufactured at the facility including our lines of plant-based bars and bites.

The Company recently announced signing a Letter of Intent (LOI) to be the exclusive Canadian manufacturer of plant-based, meat-replacement products for Flexitarian Foods, a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer. This enhanced packaging capability provides the ability to take an already extensive line of products, and through additional packaging options, increase the range of finished goods for retail and foodservice distribution opportunities.

Company CEO, Mr. J. Craig Goodwin reports, "Adding this packaging line immediately increases the range of products and services we can offer retail and foodservice clients. The strategy to leverage the resources of our existing facility and experienced production team by adding additional equipment specific to the production of NATERA Plant Based Foods, is being executed. The manufacturing lines to produce the plant-based product lines have been specified, and we will begin the systematic process of ordering, installing, and commissioning these lines once the definitive agreement with Flexitarian Foods is completed. This facility will be capable of manufacturing a wide range of plant-based alternatives for beef, chicken, pork, fish and shellfish once completed. We look forward to providing timely updates as these initiatives develop".