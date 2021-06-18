Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market worth $21.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market by Product (Pacemaker, ICD, Cochlear Implant, Deep Brain, Spinal Cord, Vagus, Sacral Nerve Stimulators), Application (Ischemia, Epilepsy), Type (Implantable, Noninvasive), End User - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Electroceuticals Medicine Market is projected to reach USD 21.5 billion by 2026 from USD 16.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

The rising geriatric population and subsequent growth in the prevalence of neurological & cardiovascular disorders drives growth in the Bioelectric Medicine Market, rising government support & funding for neurological disorders, and the increasing investments and funding for research on CRM devices are among the other factors. Emerging economies such as China and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the electroceuticals market.

The cardiac pacemakers & implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment accounted for the largest share of the electroceuticals market, by product segment, in 2020

Based on product, the Electroceuticals Medicine Market is segmented into cardiac pacemakers & implantable cardioverter defibrillators, spinal cord stimulators, cochlear implants, deep brain stimulators, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators, vagus nerve stimulators, sacral nerve stimulators & gastric electrical stimulators, and other electrical stimulators. The cardiac pacemakers & implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment accounted for the largest share of the electroceuticals market in 2020. Factors such as the increasing incidence of arrhythmias and rising technological advancements are boosting the market growth of this segment.

Noninvasive electroceutical devices segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Electroceuticals Medicine Market is segmented into implantable electroceutical devices and noninvasive electroceutical devices. In 2020, the noninvasive electroceutical devices segment accounted for the highest growth rate. Factors such as the rising R&D investments by companies for novel product development and technological advancements are contributing to the growth of this segment.