Voya Financial to host investor day in 2021

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that the company will host an investor day on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in New York City and via a webcast beginning at approximately 1 p.m. ET. During the event, members of senior management will discuss Voya’s strategy as well as the company’s businesses and financial performance.

Further details, including webcast information, will be announced closer to the Nov. 15 event.