Skillsoft Files Closing 8-K in Connection with the Completion of Its Business Combination with Churchill Capital Corp II and Global Knowledge

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a global leader in corporate digital learning, today announced that it has filed its Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the completion of the Company’s business combination with Churchill Capital Corp II and the subsequent acquisition of Global Knowledge on June 11, 2021 (the “Transaction”).

The final pro-forma balance sheet as of March 31, 2021, which includes pre-Transaction Skillsoft financial results as of April 30, 2021, includes gross debt of $584.4 million and cash of $259.8 million. Immediately after the consummation of the Transaction, there were 133,059,021 shares of Skillsoft class A common stock outstanding. The closing balance sheet reflects both transaction fees and total redemptions of $350.4 million.

The business is performing in line with expectations as previously communicated in external guidance. In conjunction with the Form 8-K updates, Skillsoft is affirming its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2022.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) is a global leader in corporate digital learning, serving approximately 70% of the Fortune 1000, customers in over 160 countries and more than 45 million learners globally. The Company provides enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, enabling them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets – their people. Skillsoft offers the world’s most comprehensive suite of premium and original content, including the broadest and deepest library of authorized technology & developer curricula, and multiple learning modalities that dramatically increase learner engagement and retention. Skillsoft’s offerings are anchored in Percipio, its award-winning, AI-driven, immersive learning platform designed to make learning easier, more accessible and more effective. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains, and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, Skillsoft's expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the expected benefits of the transactions, other possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "outlook," "target," "goal," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates" or "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in Churchill's Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020 under Risk Factors in Part I, Item 1A and in the registration statement on Form S-4 that was filed by Churchill and declared effective on May 27, 2021. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and Skillsoft believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Skillsoft is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports, which Churchill has filed or Skillsoft will file from time to time with the SEC.

