Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Retains ‘New To The Street’ to Highlight Its Business on National Television

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) is pleased to announce that it has retained “New To The Street” to highlight the Company business on national television. “New To The Street” is one of the longest-running U.S. and internationally sponsored TV shows which has been broadcasting across many U.S. television networks over the past decade.

“New To The Street” will produce 12 high-definition specialized NASDAQ interviews, approximately 7-10 minutes each, which will outline previous publicly disclosed milestones and address many of the future projects in place within Golden Triangle Ventures. The Company will broadcast these interviews to hundreds of millions of households around the globe that watch FOX, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN, CNBC, Newsmax and many more. The first Interview is set to release in July 2021 through international monthly media coverage.

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, "I am excited to be a guest on the “New to the Street” program. I have been following their business for years and I have witnessed their track record discovering many emerging growth stocks. I intend to educate viewers about the vision I have for Golden Triangles Ventures, our business, our brands, and our plans to grow the Company into a market leader. We think the next 12 months will be loaded with exciting business developments and it's great to know that “New to the Street” will be maximizing our audience for each and every story."

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting Company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology industries, with many additional projects being developed that provide synergistic values to these divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire, and/or joint venture with established entities that management can help assist and develop into unique opportunities. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent these three sectors in which the Company aims to do business in.

