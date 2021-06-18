Wood Mackenzie Expands Energy Transition Expertise With Acquisition of Roskill

Neal Anderson, President of Wood Mackenzie, commented: “Combining Roskill’s capabilities with Wood Mackenzie reinforces our ability to provide comprehensive, integrated analysis across the energy, and metals and mining value chain. In particular, Roskill adds market-leading analysis, data, and insight on battery raw materials metals, which are an integral component of the energy transition.”

Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business (Nasdaq:VRSK), also announced that Valerie Purvis has expanded her leadership remit and will be assuming the role of Global Head of Metals & Mining, including Roskill. This appointment is in addition to Valerie's current responsibility as Global Head of the Chemicals business, which she has successfully led for the last three years.

Valerie joined Wood Mackenzie as a research analyst in 1999 and, following an eight-year career outside of the business, returned in 2014 where she held a variety of roles before taking on the leadership of the Chemicals business. She is also a member of Verisk’s Inclusion, Diversity & Belonging Leadership Council.

Commenting on the addition of Roskill, Purvis said: “Green growth stimulus packages and commitments to net carbon neutrality by many of the major economies and major companies are increasing the pace of the energy transition, with metals and materials being a critical enabler. Integrated, in-depth analysis of the value chain for these metals and materials is crucial to understanding the transition. I’d like to welcome the Roskill team as we add to the depth and breadth of the analysis, data and insight we provide for our customers as they evolve.”

