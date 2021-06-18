ORBCOMM Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period

Acquisition by GI Partners On Track to Close in the Second Half of 2021

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (“HSR Act”) in connection with the terms of the previously announced acquisition of ORBCOMM by GI Partners, a leading US-based investor in data infrastructure businesses, expired at 11:59 p.m. ET on June 14, 2021.



The expiration of the HSR Act waiting period satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the proposed acquisition, which remains subject to other customary closing conditions, including approval by ORBCOMM stockholders and the receipt of required regulatory approvals. Upon completion of the proposed acquisition, ORBCOMM will become a privately-held company, and its common stock will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.