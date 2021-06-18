checkAd

DSG Global, Inc. and Imperium Motor Corp. Will Unveil Multiple New Electric Vehicles at Experience Center in Fairfield, Calif., Today and Tomorrow

SURREY, British Columbia, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”) announces today that on June 18 and 19, 2021, the Company will reveal multiple new vehicles at the grand opening of the Imperium Motors Experience Center in Fairfield, California. The Company will additionally host a drawing on its website for a brand-new E-Rover during the event. Imperium Motor Company is a subsidiary of DSGT.

During the grand opening event, visitors can ride in and drive 25 different electric-powered units, including the flagship Imperium ET5 SUV, the Van Maxx, the Urbee 4, the new Jonway T3 Cargo, the Urbee Security LSV, the Raptor Golf Cart, The Rumble lineup, the Imp Chimp, and other models. Also, the popular Rumble e-bikes will be displayed and their creator, RJ Khademi, will be on hand to answer questions. Hundreds of units have now arrived at the Experience Center and the Imperium Motors Palmdale facility, while additional vehicles are in transit. 

While some models will be available for purchase at the event, most will require ordering. The Company will be prepared to take orders on selected models, with various delivery timelines depending on the model ordered. 

Those attending may have their picture taken with one of the vehicles or e-bikes, along with an opportunity to meet industry veterans Rick Curtis and Bill Rex.

The grand opening, which runs Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., will include interviews, press coverage, test drives, snacks, and a chance to win an E-Rover.

While anyone can attend the grand opening event, space will be limited due to local COVID-19 restrictions. The Company encourages attendees to pre-register, which can be done by contacting Imperium Motors Experience Center at 707-266-7575; hours of operation and other information can also be obtained by calling that number. Members of the media may contact the Imperium Motors promotional department directly at 562-445-2996. 

“We are confident that we have one of the most diverse product lineups in the electric vehicle industry. There are very few other vehicles at our price point that include the standard equipment and functionality that we can offer,” commented Rick Curtis, president of Imperium Motor Corp.

