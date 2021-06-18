Endeavour Announces Block Listing of Awards Shares on the LSE

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES BLOCK LISTING OF AWARD SHARES ON THE LSE

London, 18 June 2021 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV) (“the Company”) announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for 2,121,121 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each (the "New Shares") to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.

Subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange, the New Shares are expected to be admitted on 21 June 2021.