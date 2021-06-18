Endeavour Announces Block Listing of Awards Shares on the LSE
ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES BLOCK LISTING OF AWARD SHARES ON THE LSE
London, 18 June 2021 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV) (“the Company”) announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for 2,121,121 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each (the "New Shares") to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.
Subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange, the New Shares are expected to be admitted on 21 June 2021.
The New Shares are being reserved under a block listing and may be issued in the future as a result of the award of ordinary shares of US$0.01 each (the “Shares”) pursuant to certain of the Company's share incentive plans which may be exercised from time to time.
The block listing is in respect of the following:
• Replacement Teranga Stock Options expiring August 2021 (33,840 shares)
• Replacement Teranga Stock Options expiring December 2021 (92,590 shares)
• Replacement Teranga Stock Options expiring February 2022 (34,780 shares)
• Replacement Teranga Stock Options expiring March 2022 (82,717 shares)
• Replacement Teranga Stock Options expiring May 2022 (4,700 shares)
• Replacement Teranga Stock Options expiring July 2022 (124,549 shares)
• Replacement Teranga Stock Options expiring September 2022 (56,400 shares)
• Replacement Teranga Stock Options expiring October 2022 (63,920 shares)
• Replacement Teranga Stock Options expiring October 2023 (1,627,625 shares)
When issued, these New Shares will rank pari passu with existing Shares.
CONTACT INFORMATION
|
Endeavour Mining
Martino De Ciccio
Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com
|
Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com
Vincic Advisors in Toronto
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare