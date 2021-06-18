checkAd
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Brenntag SE - Increase in FY ’21 guidance – PT up and rating up to BUY

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Brenntag SE - Increase in FY ’21 guidance – PT up and rating up to BUY

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
18.06.2021, 14:55  |  27   |   |   

Based on continued strong demand way into Q2/21 and in light of continued strong demand for the rest of the year, Brenntag increased its FY guidance for operating EBITDA by some 7% vs. its previous guidance.

Brenntag SE (Update)

Chemicals

MCap EUR 11,779m

BUY (HOLD), PT EUR 88.00 (from 80.00, +15% potential)
Research update

Based on continued strong demand way into Q2/21 and in light of continued strong demand for the rest of the year, Brenntag increased its FY guidance for operating EBITDA by some 7% vs. its previous guidance. We view the upgrade in guidance as a further positive signal and evidence of the resilience of Brenntag’s business model and its superior competitive quality. Also, Brenntag is likely to be a major beneficiary in light of an inflationary environment and genuinely rising raw material prices. We therefore increase our estimates and upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY, based on a new PT of EUR 88.00 (80.00).

 

For 5 current investment ideas, check our Weekly Screener. This week we are looking for stocks that are resilient during inflation.

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.de

Brenntag Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Brenntag SE - Increase in FY ’21 guidance – PT up and rating up to BUY Based on continued strong demand way into Q2/21 and in light of continued strong demand for the rest of the year, Brenntag increased its FY guidance for operating EBITDA by some 7% vs. its previous guidance. We view the upgrade in guidance as a further positive signal and evidence of the resilience of Brenntag’s business model and its superior competitive quality

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Brenntag SE - Increase in FY ’21 guidance – PT up and rating up ...
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong momentum fuels optimism; PT up; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - S&T strengthens its multivendor services business; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG: TeamViewer AG - Partnership with SAP; Remains a BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Fraport AG - Climb initiated; Expect cruising altitude 2024/25
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Fresh funds from capital increase; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: LS telcom AG - Roadshow Feedback: Aus der Nische in die Masse – ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Brenntag SE - Increase in FY ’21 guidance – PT up and rating up ...
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: LS telcom AG - Umsatzverdopplung in H2 erwartet; KAUFEN bestätigt
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong momentum fuels optimism; PT up; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - S&T strengthens its multivendor services business; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Strong dynamic in Q1; Guidance increased; PT up
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Dermapharm Holding SE - Strong cash conversion paves the way for ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Traumhaus AG - Finale Zahlen 2020 leicht besser als erwartet; KAUFEN ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - A good start into the year; FFO increases 27% yoy
SRH AlsterResearch AG: TeamViewer AG - Partnership with SAP; Remains a BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Fraport AG - Climb initiated; Expect cruising altitude 2024/25
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: CompuGroup Medical SE - Bolt-on acquisition; PT up, Down to Hold
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Final 2020 in-line; Off to a good 2021; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Produktionskapazität für Covid-19-Arznei gesichert
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - Further news on envisaged capital increase

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:20 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 18.06.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
15:13 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax fällt am großen Verfallstag - MDax kurz auf Rekordhoch
12:16 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: MDax steigt am großen Verfallstag auf Rekordhoch
11:25 Uhr
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Brenntag auf 'Hold'
10:44 Uhr
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Brenntag auf 'Buy'
10:25 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Brenntag erhöht Jahresziele - Aktien gefragt
10:09 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Rekordhoch beim MDax am großen Verfallstag
09:40 Uhr
Brenntag erhöht operative Gewinnprognose für 2021
09:13 Uhr
WDH/ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank belässt Brenntag auf 'Reduce' - Ziel 77 Euro
09:09 Uhr
BAADER BANK belässt Brenntag auf 'Reduce'