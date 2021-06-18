RESOLUTIONS of the Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders of JSC “Olainfarm” held on June 18th, 2021

1. Reports of the Management Board, Council and conclusion of certified auditor Resolution : To take a notice of reports of the Management Board, Council, Audit committee and conclusion of certified auditor of JSC “Olainfarm”. Voting results: the decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

2. Approval of Annual Report for year 2020

Resolution:

To approve the Consolidated and Parent Company’s Annual Report of JSC „Olainfarm” for 2020 with profit in the amount of EUR 11 530 000,00.

Voting results: the decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

3. Distribution of profit

Resolution:

3.1. To pay dividends to the shareholders of the Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" in the amount of EUR 2 394 463,26, which amounts to 0,17 euro (seventeen cents) per share, from accumulated before 31 December 2017 and not distributed profit.

3.2. Profit of JSC “Olainfarm” for the year 2020 in the amount of EUR 11 530 000,00 to retain undistributed.

To set the following order for dividends calculation and payment:

3.3. To set for ex-date (last working day before the Record Date): July 8, 2021, for dividends record date: July 9, 2021 and for the date of dividends payment: July 12, 2021.

3.4. To pay out dividends observing the order set in clause 8 and 9 of the Transitional Provisions of Enterprise Income Tax Law.

Voting results: the decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

4. Election of certified auditor for the audit of the Annual Report for 2021, 2022, 2023 and determination of remuneration

Resolution:

To elect certified auditor company limited liability company ”PricewaterhouseCoopers” to be the auditor for the annual report and consolidated annual report of JSC „Olainfarm” in 2021, 2022 and 2023 years, prepared in accordance with International financial reporting standards of European Union, and to set the total remuneration in the amount of EUR 383 400,00 excluding VAT.

Voting results: with majority of the votes proposal to elect certified auditor company limited liability company ”PricewaterhouseCoopers” to be the auditor of JSC „Olainfarm” has been rejected.

Additional information:

Jānis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Phone: +371 29178878

Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com