American Green, Inc. (OTC ERBB) Set to Demonstrate its Automated Beer Machine in Vegas at the Nightclub & Bar Show

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

The Future of Age-Restricted Automated Sales is here.

PHOENIX, AZ, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today, American Green, Inc. (ERBB:OTC) announced that it will be participating in the Nightclub & Bar Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center from June 28-30. American Green’s AGM Verified Automated Beer and Liquor vending machine will be on full display at Booth 1718.  Any ERBB shareholders who are local to the Las Vegas area can visit the show to view the company’s latest contribution to what it believes is state-of-the-art “smart vending” for the 21st Century.

Lindel Creed, American Green’s head of Automated Development, will be on site to demonstrate the AGM and to answer questions. “This is a perfect opportunity for American Green to show off its age-restriction technology.  The nightclub and bar show is a fantastic place to showcase our machine’s capabilities,” said Mr. Creed.

According to ERBB’s president, David Gwyther, “Our AGM automated Beer and Liquor vending machine has the same age verification software that is used in our company’s AGM cannabis and CBD machines. Our goal is knowing, beyond a shadow of a doubt, who is standing in front of our machine so there can be the assurance that the customer is a qualified adult.  Over the past 6 years, American Green has continued to improve our Verified Vending Machines and as we expand our customer support for our clients.”  

“American Green’s AGM’s are the future of age-restricted automated sales and are in stock and ready for further deployment throughout America,” concluded Mr. Gwyther.

Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with American Green Updates:

American Green’s Main Website at www.americangreen.com

Twitter:  @American__Green (two underscores), or

Facebook:   https://www.facebook.com/americangreenusa

Instagram:   https://www.instagram.com/americangreenusa/

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America’s second publicly-traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector.  American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry.

Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

For more information -

Contact:

American Green, Inc.

Investor Relations

2902 W. Virginia Ave

Phoenix, AZ  85009

480-443-1600 X555

investor@americangreen.com

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, be should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.





Disclaimer

