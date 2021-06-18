Novo Announces AGM Logistics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“ Novo ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) today announced details of the Company’s upcoming annual general meeting (the “ Meeting ”) scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, and investor presentation to be held subsequent to the Meeting at 4:30 p.m. PDT.

Shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting virtually must pre-register with Ronan Sabo-Walsh at ronan.sabo-walsh@novoresources.com by 3:00 p.m. PDT on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Due to the ongoing health risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing government restrictions on public gatherings in support of social distancing, the Company strongly recommends that shareholders cast their votes by proxy in advance of the Meeting and not attend the Meeting in person. However , shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting in person must pre-register with Diane Barley at dbarley@owenbird.com by 3:00 p.m. PDT on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Please see the Company’s notice of meeting and information circular, as filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com, and on the Company’s website at www.novoresources.com, for further details of the Meeting.

Investor Presentation Details

The investor presentation will begin at 4:30 p.m. PDT and will be accessible to the public via a live presentation link (details provided below).

Investor Presentation Details Date and time: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 @ 4:30 p.m. PDT (subsequent to the Meeting) Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86443333697 Webinar ID*: 864 4333 3697 Canadian dial-in: +1 438 809 7799 / +1 587 328 1099 / +1 647 374 4685 / +1 647 558 0588 / +1 778 907 2071 / +1 204 272 7920 US dial-in: +1 253 215 8782 / +1 669 900 6833 / +1 346 248 7799 / +1 312 626 6799 / +1 929 205 6099 / +1 301 715 8592 Australian dial-in: +61 8 6119 3900 / +61 8 7150 1149 / +61 2 8015 6011 / +61 3 7018 2005 / +61 7 3185 3730 International numbers: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kkbYveQxI

*Please note that you may be required to download Zoom software prior to joining the presentation. Please allow sufficient time to do so.

Shareholders with any questions are encouraged to contact Leo Karabelas at leo@novoresources.com or +1-416-543-3120.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo is commissioning its flagship Beatons Creek gold project while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

“Quinton Hennigh”

Quinton Hennigh

President and Chairman