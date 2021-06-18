checkAd

Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-contextlogic-inc-class-action-lawsuit.ht ...) announces that purchasers of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) common stock pursuant or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with ContextLogic’s December 16, 2020 initial public stock offering (“IPO”) and purchasers of ContextLogic securities between December 16, 2020 and May 12, 2021 (the “Class Period”) have until July 16, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the ContextLogic class action lawsuit. The case – captioned Boehning v. ContextLogic Inc., No. 21-cv-03671, and assigned to Judge James Donato – was filed by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP on May 17, 2021. A similar lawsuit, captioned Hoang v. ContextLogic, Inc., No. 21-cv-03930, was filed on May 25, 2021.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased ContextLogic common stock pursuant or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with ContextLogic’s IPO and ContextLogic securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the ContextLogic class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the ContextLogic class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the ContextLogic class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the ContextLogic class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the ContextLogic class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the ContextLogic class action lawsuit, please visit our website by clicking here or contact J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 631-454-7719 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the ContextLogic class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than July 16, 2021. You can view a copy of the first-filed complaint at https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-contextlogic-inc-class-action-lawsuit.ht ....

