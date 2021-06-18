checkAd

Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced that it is set to rejoin the Russel Microcap Index at the closing of the Russell U.S. Indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021 according to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 4 , 2021.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, 2021, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“We are extremely pleased to have been added to the Russell Microcap Index once again and benefit from increased investor awareness,“ said Michael Pope, CEO at Boxlight. “We have made substantial progress over the last year as a company, which is reflected in both our improved financial position and increased market valuation. We continue to push forward, committed to capitalize on our expanding market and award-winning solutions to drive double-digit revenue growth, and to emerge as the leader in our market globally.”

Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for future index funds as the benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. Indexes, part of FTSE Russell a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section of the FTSE Russell website at www.ftserussell.com.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wertpapier


