San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution for June 2021

Based upon information provided to the Trust by Hilcorp, gas production for the subject interests totaled 2,498,553 Mcf (2,776,171 MMBtu) for April 2021, as compared to 2,617,042 Mcf (2,907,824 MMBtu) for March 2021. Dividing revenues by production volume yielded an average gas price for April 2021 of $1.67 per Mcf ($1.50 per MMBtu), as compared to an average gas price for March 2021 of $2.07 per Mcf ($1.86 per MMBtu).

BBVA USA, as Trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE:SJT), today declared a monthly cash distribution to the holders of its Units of beneficial interest (the “Unit Holders”) of $821,024.63 or $0.017615 per Unit, based primarily upon estimated production during the month of April 2021, subject to certain adjustments by the owner of the Trust’s subject interests, Hilcorp San Juan L.P. (“Hilcorp”), for prior months. The distribution is payable July 15, 2021, to Unit Holders of record as of June 30, 2021.

Hilcorp informed the Trust that due to Hilcorp’s transition to a new accounting system, the April 2021 reporting month is based on estimated production, estimated prices and estimated costs.

Hilcorp also reported that for the reporting month of April 2021, revenue included an estimated $100,000 for non-operated revenue. For the month ended April 2021, Hilcorp reported to the Trust capital costs of $11,623, lease operating expenses and property taxes of $2,459,029, and severance taxes of $780,743.

Contact: San Juan Basin Royalty Trust BBVA USA, Trustee 2200 Post Oak Blvd., Floor 18 Houston, TX 77056 website: www.sjbrt.com e-mail: sjt.us@bbva.com Joshua R. Peterson, Head of Trust Real Assets & Mineral Resources and Senior Vice President Kaye Wilke, Investor Relations, toll-free: (866) 809-4553

