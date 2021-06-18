checkAd

SentinelOne Bolsters Global Engineering Organization with Veteran Leadership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the appointment of Siggi Petursson as Vice President, Customer-Centric Engineering and Martin Matula as Vice President, Engineering, Czech Republic Site Lead. SentinelOne’s engineering organization operates on a global scale in multiple regional sites, enabling rapid innovation and scaled product delivery.

Petursson brings more than 20 years of cybersecurity and software engineering leadership experience to SentinelOne, most recently holding the position of Sr. Director of Software Engineering at Oracle (NYSE: ORCL). At Oracle, Petursson played a critical role in enabling the company’s software migration from on-premises to the cloud, designing machine learning systems to ensure quality control of cloud-based products. Petursson also spearheaded the company’s Security-as-a-Service solution, an automated solution that scanned products for security vulnerabilities and provided auto-triaging capabilities. At SentinelOne, Petursson will drive product quality assurance and lead the company’s sustaining engineering team.

Matula comes to SentinelOne from Avast, where he was VP of Engineering at the company’s Czech Republic headquarters, responsible for leading an engineering organization spanning multiple locations in EMEA and the US, delivering endpoint, IoT, and mobile security solutions. Prior to Avast, Matula held regional engineering leadership positions at companies including Cisco and GoodData. At SentinelOne, Matula will lead engineering team growth in the Czech Republic, expanding throughout central and eastern Europe.

“Siggi and Martin have distinguished themselves as leaders in security software engineering and bring tremendous value to SentinelOne,” said Ric Smith, Chief Technology Officer, SentinelOne. “Their experience leading teams and product engineering for public and private cloud-based solutions supports the company’s global engineering efforts and the Singularity XDR platform’s flexible deployment model.”

Defining and delivering XDR, SentinelOne’s technology continuously evolves to proactively secure against advanced threats to any enterprise environment, such as the recent DarkSide ransomware attack which shut down the Colonial Pipeline.

“SentinelOne has established itself as a leader in providing autonomous protection as organizations continue to navigate cloud transformations and complex hybrid and distributed environments,” said Petursson. “I look forward to leveraging my past experience to delight customers, assuring the quality of SentinelOne’s cutting edge technology.”

“There is a wealth of technical talent in central and eastern Europe that will play a vital role in allowing SentinelOne to continue to expand its global engineering footprint,” said Matula. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to lead these efforts and enable the company’s continued growth and success on a worldwide scale.”

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SentinelOne Bolsters Global Engineering Organization with Veteran Leadership SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the appointment of Siggi Petursson as Vice President, Customer-Centric Engineering and Martin Matula as Vice President, Engineering, Czech Republic Site Lead. SentinelOne’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
CAI International, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital ...
Electronic Arts Announces Madden NFL 22 With an Iconic Cover That Features Both Tom Brady and ...
United States Steel Corporation Provides Second Quarter 2021 Guidance
Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb Enter Into Global Strategic Collaboration for Eisai’s MORAb-202 ...
Ford Acquires Electriphi to Provide Ford Pro Commercial Customers with Seamless Charging and Energy ...
Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
Local Bounti, Disruptive AgTech Company Redefining the Future of Farming, to Go Public in $1.1B ...
Nickelodeon Introduces The Patrick Star Show and Middlemost Post, Debuting Back to Back Friday, ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels