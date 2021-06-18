PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Recording of Stockholder Meeting Available

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQB: PMCB), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box , announced today that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held on June 16, 2021, has been adjourned until June 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. The meeting was adjourned in order to allow additional time for stockholders to vote on Proposal No. 2, the proposal to increase the authorized number of shares of capital stock. The other proposals in the Company’s Proxy Statement received enough votes to pass.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth L. Waggoner, stated that, “Passage of Proposal No. 2 is critical for the Company to remain viable and for its pancreatic cancer therapy to remain in development and avoid being shelved. Without an increase in its authorized shares of common stock, the Company will be unable to continue to finance itself and its development programs, and it will likely have to cease operations. We encourage every shareholder to obtain and read the Proxy Statement and then participate in the vote. Over 49% of the outstanding shares has voted in favor of Proposal No. 2; however, more than 50% is required for passage.”

To listen to the Company’s shareholder meeting that took place on June 16, 2021, click this link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PMCB2021.

To learn more about the Company’s pancreatic cancer therapy and how it works inside the body to treat locally advanced inoperable pancreatic cancer, we encourage you to watch the Company’s documentary video complete with medical animations at: https://www.PharmaCyte.com/Cancer.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as “Cell-in-a-Box.” This technology is being used as a platform upon which therapies for several types of cancer and diabetes are being developed.

PharmaCyte’s therapy for cancer involves encapsulating genetically engineered human cells that convert an inactive chemotherapy drug into its active or “cancer-killing” form. For pancreatic cancer, these encapsulated cells are implanted in the blood supply to the patient’s tumor as close as possible to the site of the tumor. Once implanted, a chemotherapy drug that is normally activated in the liver (ifosfamide) is given intravenously at one-third the normal dose. The ifosfamide is carried by the circulatory system to where the encapsulated cells have been implanted. When the ifosfamide flows through pores in the capsules, the live cells inside act as a “bio-artificial liver” and activate the chemotherapy drug at the site of the cancer. This “targeted chemotherapy” has proven effective and safe to use in past clinical trials and we believe results in little to no treatment related side effects.