checkAd

Delta Galil and adidas Announce License Agreement for Men’s and Women’s Underwear Collections

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 15:00  |  10   |   |   

adidas and Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELT/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, DELTY.PK/OTCQX), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, today announced a global licensing agreement that will see Delta Galil design, manufacture and distribute men’s and women’s underwear collections under adidas’ Badge of Sport and Originals labels. Launching for Spring 2022, the new men’s and women’s collections will be available in the APAC, EMEA, Europe and Latin America regions, with the women’s collections also launching in North America.

“We are honored to partner with adidas, a global leader in the sporting goods industry, to launch these new collections,” said Victoria Vandagriff, President of D2 Brands at Delta Galil. “Innovation is core to the DNA of both adidas and Delta Galil and we look forward to leveraging that shared strength and focus through this collaboration. This license marks a meaningful addition to Delta Galil’s portfolio of licensed and proprietary brands.”

The new collections will feature innovative fabrics and proprietary knitting technology that offer improved flexibility for the perfect fit. Both the men’s and women’s lines will be made with a unique blend of cotton and eco-friendly Tencel and incorporate Refibra, a revolutionary textile solution for recycling cotton waste that was developed in partnership with Lenzing for go-anywhere, do-anything comfort.

The Badge of Sport collection will be sold through adidas’ DTC channels, department stores and sporting goods retailers. The Originals collection will be distributed through adidas’ DTC channels, premium department stores and select fashion retailers

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the company has continually strived to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men; and activewear and sleepwear such as the PJ Salvage brand. Delta Galil also designs, develops, markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind and ladies’ apparel under the brands Splendid and others. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including Calvin Klein, Columbia, Spalding, Tommy Hilfiger, Wilson and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 62,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 19.8 billion in 2020.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Delta Galil and adidas Announce License Agreement for Men’s and Women’s Underwear Collections adidas and Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELT/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, DELTY.PK/OTCQX), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, today announced a global licensing agreement that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
CAI International, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital ...
Electronic Arts Announces Madden NFL 22 With an Iconic Cover That Features Both Tom Brady and ...
United States Steel Corporation Provides Second Quarter 2021 Guidance
Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb Enter Into Global Strategic Collaboration for Eisai’s MORAb-202 ...
Ford Acquires Electriphi to Provide Ford Pro Commercial Customers with Seamless Charging and Energy ...
Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
Local Bounti, Disruptive AgTech Company Redefining the Future of Farming, to Go Public in $1.1B ...
Nickelodeon Introduces The Patrick Star Show and Middlemost Post, Debuting Back to Back Friday, ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels