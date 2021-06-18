Delta Galil and adidas Announce License Agreement for Men’s and Women’s Underwear Collections

“We are honored to partner with adidas, a global leader in the sporting goods industry, to launch these new collections,” said Victoria Vandagriff, President of D2 Brands at Delta Galil. “Innovation is core to the DNA of both adidas and Delta Galil and we look forward to leveraging that shared strength and focus through this collaboration. This license marks a meaningful addition to Delta Galil’s portfolio of licensed and proprietary brands.”

adidas and Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELT/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, DELTY.PK/OTCQX), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, today announced a global licensing agreement that will see Delta Galil design, manufacture and distribute men’s and women’s underwear collections under adidas’ Badge of Sport and Originals labels. Launching for Spring 2022, the new men’s and women’s collections will be available in the APAC, EMEA, Europe and Latin America regions, with the women’s collections also launching in North America.

The new collections will feature innovative fabrics and proprietary knitting technology that offer improved flexibility for the perfect fit. Both the men’s and women’s lines will be made with a unique blend of cotton and eco-friendly Tencel and incorporate Refibra, a revolutionary textile solution for recycling cotton waste that was developed in partnership with Lenzing for go-anywhere, do-anything comfort.

The Badge of Sport collection will be sold through adidas’ DTC channels, department stores and sporting goods retailers. The Originals collection will be distributed through adidas’ DTC channels, premium department stores and select fashion retailers

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the company has continually strived to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men; and activewear and sleepwear such as the PJ Salvage brand. Delta Galil also designs, develops, markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind and ladies’ apparel under the brands Splendid and others. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including Calvin Klein, Columbia, Spalding, Tommy Hilfiger, Wilson and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 62,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 19.8 billion in 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210618005324/en/