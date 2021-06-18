Intention to Fundraise
Octopus Titan VCT plc
18 June 2021
Intention to Fundraise
Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for subscription in the near future. An offer document containing further details will be available to shareholders and potential new investors in due course.
For further information please contact:
Katherine Fyfe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 7710 2800
