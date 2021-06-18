checkAd

Hexagon Purus to supply hydrogen storage systems to KEYOU for internal combustion engine bus and truck projects in Europe

Hexagon Purus has received an order for hydrogen storage systems for KEYOU, a Munich, Germany-based clean mobility company. Hexagon Purus will supply hydrogen storage systems for KEYOU’s H2 combustion engine DEMO Bus with a leading European OEM and its DEMO truck project.  


Driving the energy transformation

KEYOU has redesigned the traditional internal combustion engine enabling it to run on hydrogen as sustainable and clean fuel, bringing about a large leap in propulsion development. The company has succeeded in developing an emission-free, yet cost-effective hydrogen drive for commercial vehicles – without compromising performance, capacity or range.

“KEYOU and Hexagon Purus share a common vision and a common interest – to drive the energy transition and achieve clean air everywhere,” says Michael Kleschinski, EVP Hexagon Purus. “As more European countries and cities announce strategic policies to promote the decarbonization of mobility, more commercial vehicles—especially city buses and heavy-duty trucks—will be rapidly transitioned. KEYOU is dedicated to accelerating this development, and we are pleased to be a part of this exciting project.”

“Hexagon Purus is a global leader and expert for hydrogen storage and tank systems with over 50 years of experience in high-pressure technology. Since hydrogen storage is an integral part of our technology, we’re glad to have such a strong partner supporting us to realize our two prototype vehicles,” says Thomas Korn, CEO, and co-founder of KEYOU.


Timing

Hexagon Purus’ storage systems will be supplied from our Kassel, Germany and Kelowna, Canada facilities. The first deliveries will be in November 2021.


About Hexagon Purus
Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace. Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com.
  

About KEYOU
KEYOU is a successful high-tech company operating in the field of clean mobility, which develops innovative hydrogen technologies, more specifically hydrogen components for engine and vehicle manufacturers. These technologies enable conventional engines to be transformed cost-effectively into emission-free hydrogen engines - without significant modifications to the base engine. The new "green" combustion engine with KEYOU-inside technology means zero emissions, efficiency, and economy at the same time - without compromising on performance, capacity, or range. Vehicles with hydrogen engines are considered zero-emission vehicles according to EU standards. The technology is engine and manufacturer-independent, scalable, and can be used for both on- and off-road but ultimately for all applications that use a combustion engine. The current focus is on commercial vehicle engines.





