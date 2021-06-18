Harvia Plc Managers' transactions - Ia Adlercreutz
HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 JUNE 2021 AT 4.00 P.M. EET
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Adlercreutz, Ia
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20210618115703_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-06-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 98 Unit price: 48.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 447 Unit price: 48.55 EUR
(3): Volume: 265 Unit price: 48.6 EUR
(4): Volume: 125 Unit price: 48.6 EUR
(5): Volume: 6 Unit price: 48.5 EUR
(6): Volume: 1 Unit price: 48.5 EUR
(7): Volume: 39 Unit price: 48.5 EUR
(8): Volume: 1,478 Unit price: 48.55 EUR
(9): Volume: 154 Unit price: 48.6 EUR
(10): Volume: 124 Unit price: 48.6 EUR
(11): Volume: 125 Unit price: 48.7 EUR
(12): Volume: 53 Unit price: 48.75 EUR
(13): Volume: 118 Unit price: 48.75 EUR
(14): Volume: 38 Unit price: 48.8 EUR
(15): Volume: 1,200 Unit price: 48.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(15): Volume: 4,271 Volume weighted average price: 48.641 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-06-18
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 63 Unit price: 48.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 255 Unit price: 48.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 51 Unit price: 48.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 74 Unit price: 48.5 EUR
(5): Volume: 149 Unit price: 48.55 EUR
(6): Volume: 46 Unit price: 48.5 EUR
(7): Volume: 27 Unit price: 48.55 EUR
(8): Volume: 64 Unit price: 48.6 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(8): Volume: 729 Volume weighted average price: 48.52085 EUR
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 109.1 million in 2020. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Read more: https://harviagroup.com
