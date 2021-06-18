Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Adlercreutz, Ia Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Issuer: Harvia Oyj LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20210618115703_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-18

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 98 Unit price: 48.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 447 Unit price: 48.55 EUR

(3): Volume: 265 Unit price: 48.6 EUR

(4): Volume: 125 Unit price: 48.6 EUR

(5): Volume: 6 Unit price: 48.5 EUR

(6): Volume: 1 Unit price: 48.5 EUR

(7): Volume: 39 Unit price: 48.5 EUR

(8): Volume: 1,478 Unit price: 48.55 EUR

(9): Volume: 154 Unit price: 48.6 EUR

(10): Volume: 124 Unit price: 48.6 EUR

(11): Volume: 125 Unit price: 48.7 EUR

(12): Volume: 53 Unit price: 48.75 EUR

(13): Volume: 118 Unit price: 48.75 EUR

(14): Volume: 38 Unit price: 48.8 EUR

(15): Volume: 1,200 Unit price: 48.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(15): Volume: 4,271 Volume weighted average price: 48.641 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-18

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 63 Unit price: 48.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 255 Unit price: 48.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 51 Unit price: 48.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 74 Unit price: 48.5 EUR

(5): Volume: 149 Unit price: 48.55 EUR

(6): Volume: 46 Unit price: 48.5 EUR

(7): Volume: 27 Unit price: 48.55 EUR

(8): Volume: 64 Unit price: 48.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(8): Volume: 729 Volume weighted average price: 48.52085 EUR

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 109.1 million in 2020. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.