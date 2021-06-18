checkAd

Harvia Plc Managers' transactions - Ia Adlercreutz

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 JUNE 2021 AT 4.00 P.M. EET

 

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Adlercreutz, Ia
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20210618115703_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 98 Unit price: 48.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 447 Unit price: 48.55 EUR
(3): Volume: 265 Unit price: 48.6 EUR
(4): Volume: 125 Unit price: 48.6 EUR
(5): Volume: 6 Unit price: 48.5 EUR
(6): Volume: 1 Unit price: 48.5 EUR
(7): Volume: 39 Unit price: 48.5 EUR
(8): Volume: 1,478 Unit price: 48.55 EUR
(9): Volume: 154 Unit price: 48.6 EUR
(10): Volume: 124 Unit price: 48.6 EUR
(11): Volume: 125 Unit price: 48.7 EUR
(12): Volume: 53 Unit price: 48.75 EUR
(13): Volume: 118 Unit price: 48.75 EUR
(14): Volume: 38 Unit price: 48.8 EUR
(15): Volume: 1,200 Unit price: 48.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(15): Volume: 4,271 Volume weighted average price: 48.641 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-18
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 63 Unit price: 48.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 255 Unit price: 48.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 51 Unit price: 48.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 74 Unit price: 48.5 EUR
(5): Volume: 149 Unit price: 48.55 EUR
(6): Volume: 46 Unit price: 48.5 EUR
(7): Volume: 27 Unit price: 48.55 EUR
(8): Volume: 64 Unit price: 48.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(8): Volume: 729 Volume weighted average price: 48.52085 EUR

 

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

 

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 109.1 million in 2020. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harvia Plc Managers' transactions - Ia Adlercreutz HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 JUNE 2021 AT 4.00 P.M. EET   Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirementName: Adlercreutz, IaPosition: Member of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance ...
Nevada Exploration Closes Oversubscribed $4.75M Financing
NB Private Equity: May Monthly NAV Estimate & Q1 2021 Report
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ITS CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING PLATFORM, ...
DNB Bank ASA Announces Final Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus