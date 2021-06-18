Dividend 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable July 9, 2021 to shareholders on record as at June 30, 2021.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $23.80 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.12 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $32.92.