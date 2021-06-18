checkAd

On updated areas of activities supervised by Management Board members of AB “Ignitis grupė”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 15:01  |  17   |   |   

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – “Ignitis Group” or “Company”) informs that on 18 June 2021 Supervisory Board of the Company, considering that Dominykas Tučkus ceases to hold a position of Member of the Management Board on 25 June 2021, has adopted a decision to approve the updated list of areas of activities supervised by the Ignitis Group Management Board members, which will be effective until the end of term of the Management Board on 31 January 2022. The list can be found on the website of the Company (https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/management-bodies). 

Supervision of area of infrastructure and development of the company, which includes forming Ignitis Group’s production portfolio, including renewable energy development issues, will be taken over until the end of term by Vidmantas Salietis, Management Board Member and Director of Commerce and Services at Ignitis Group. Supervision of forming Company’s innovation strategy and innovation function will be handled by Darius Maikštėnas, Management Board Chair and CEO at Ignitis Group.  

The Company reminds that on 4 June 2021 it has received a letter of resignation from Dominykas Tučkus, Company’s Management Board Member and Business Development and Infrastructure Director, from the positions of Management Board Member and Business Development and Infrastructure Director at Ignitis Group. Dominykas Tučkus will continue his career path abroad. 

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius
Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

On updated areas of activities supervised by Management Board members of AB “Ignitis grupė” AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – “Ignitis Group” or “Company”) informs that on 18 June 2021 Supervisory Board of the Company, considering that Dominykas Tučkus ceases to hold a position of Member of the Management Board on 25 June 2021, has adopted …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance ...
Nevada Exploration Closes Oversubscribed $4.75M Financing
NB Private Equity: May Monthly NAV Estimate & Q1 2021 Report
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ITS CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING PLATFORM, ...
DNB Bank ASA Announces Final Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus